EXCLUSIVE! Niranjan Mirinda on signing Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii: It is an experiment but as fans are accepting new content, this will work and this was the major thought behind the show

MUMBAI: Sony TV has recently seen a new show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii hitting the small screens.

The medical-drama series has a stellar star cast which consists of actors like Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Vidyut Xavier, Sanyogita Bhave, Ashwin Mushran, Alma Hussein, Nishant Singh, Kaushik Chakravorty, among others in pivotal roles.

With just two episodes hitting the small screens, Dhadkan has managed to grab attention from the viewers with its intriguing storyline.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Niranjan Mirinda who spoke in length about the show and much more.

The show is a medical drama and there are several intense scenes which you perform on a daily basis. Has that ever affected you mentally anywhere?

Honestly, nothing that I can think of as I have already come from such a background as my father was a doctor. I am an intensivist and more than being a medical doctor, I am playing someone who is always giving mental support to others.

Did you have any thoughts on viewers' reaction to the show?

I didn't think of all these things. I am a very positive person and I don't let negativity surround me. I don't understand or I don't think about people not liking the show. I take up a project and I do it thinking that people will definitely like it. That is my outlook. Obviously, it is the viewers' choice if they like it or not.But this is an experiment. Since lockdown, people are exposed to OTT where there is so much content. So now, people are liking it. They are accepting new content. So, as I said, it is an experiment and if this could work on OTT then why not on television. That is the thought behind this show.

What were your thoughts before signing the show?

I did not think much before signing the show. Herumb and I have been friends for a very long time. I had done a film with him in 2010 where I had written the film and he directed it. When Herumb asked me about the show and if I was ready to do it, I was more excited as after 11 years we will work together again. I didn't even think twice, I was like 'Of course, I'll do it.'"

Dhakan Zindaggi Kii has hit the small screens on 6th December onwards on Sony TV.

