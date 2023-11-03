Exclusive! “Nirbhay is quite a challenging character, he is the complete opposite of Yash ”, Chashni and Lag Jaa Gale’s Aryan Arora opens up about doing two shows at the same time, his experience, and more!

Aryan

MUMBAI :Actor Aryan Arora who is seen in the newly launched SOL production show, Lag Ja Gale, will also be seen in the show Chashni for Star Plus.

This will be Aryan’s third collaboration with Producer Sandiip Sickand.

While, actor Aryan Arora is popularly known for portraying the role of Sumeet in the action/crime film Radhe, released in the year 2021, and for appearing as young Anshuman in the drama film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, released in 2021. His film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, was also nominated for Filmfare awards. Moreover, he was also seen in Jabariya Jodi. On the TV front, he has worked in shows like Naagin 6, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and more.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his new shows, how he balances two shows and more.

You are working on two very different shows at the same time, how do you manage the work and balance it out?

I am actually managing it well, I think because it is the same production, so there are no major difficulties as such, tarvelling is a bit of an hassle but thankfully the call time is such that I have been able to manage it well, uptill now, but let’s see what happens in the future.

You are also playing  two very distinct characters, Yash and Nirbhay, but first how has the experience been like in Lag Jaa Gale so far?

The character of Yash is doing quite well, I am having a lot of fun playing the role of Yash because before Yash, I played the role of Vivaan in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and that was a totally in the gray shade, where as Yash, as we have seen is the opposite of Shiv, because Shiv is a little arrogant becuase they have grown up with difficulties and Shiv had to take care of the family growing up and he is a self made man, so he has a different persoective, on the other hand Yash is a fashion designer, one of Delhi’s topmost designers infact, and he is a fun loving guy and he is completely opposite to Shiv, so whenever Shiv is going a little out of control, Yash is the one who reels him back, the experience has been fun.

What kind of a character is Nirbhay in Chashni?

Nirbhay is quite a challenging character, he is completely opposite to Aryan. Uptil now, Nirbhay has been the most exciting character that I have gotten to play and Nirbhay is the most fun loving character that I have played till now and on the other hand, it is challenging because the whole feeling, because I am from Madhya Pradesh, and Nirbhay is somebody who is like  a proper Amritsari Punjabi boy, and he has made a lot of mistakes, here and there, and there are things that I cannot disclose right at this moment but I am sure that when the audiences watch Nirbhay, they will fall in love with him.

Aryan is currently seen in Zee TV’s Lag Jaa Gale as Yash and in Star Plus’s Chashni, both produced by SOL Productions.

