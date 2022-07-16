Exclusive! Nishant is a very close friend of mine and we keep chilling whereas Tushar helps me complete the stunts with his tips: Sriti Jha, contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI : Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television and she rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’s successful show Kumkum Bhagya.

Recently, Sriti Jha's role in the show ended and she said goodbye to the show to begin new ventures in her life.

Sriti is also known for her performance in Life Ok’s Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, which was a huge success on television.

The actress in recent times has been quite active on her social media accounts and she keeps her fans and well-wishers updated about her whereabouts.

The actress these days is seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she is doing all the stunts and facing her fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about a contestant who gives her tips on how to do the stunts and with whom she is very close on the sets of the show and much more.

One word that you say very often?

“Daily Basics” is the word I use frequently.

A question that you want the media to stop asking?

After Khatron Ke Khiladi are you doing Bigg Boss? Like seriously, why would I. I just want to go on a long holiday.

A person with whom you have developed a great bond of friendship?

Nishant Bhat, he has become my close friend and we keep hanging around and chilling around South Africa.

When not shooting for the show what are the contestants doing?

We would be caught eating or dancing around as these days that’s what we do.

A task that was difficult and you suffered while doing it but you still liked it?

I haven’t come across such a stunt as of now. When I complete the stunt the happiness is on a different level. At times I also feel why I am doing this.

A tip that a contestant gave you that helped you during your stunts?

Tushar is one person who keeps giving tips about how to do the task physically and mentally which really helps a lot while doing a stunt.

Describe Khatron Ke Khiladi in one word.

Bizarre! That’s the only word that comes to my mind.

Well, there is no doubt that Sriti is a strong contestant and we have seen her performing the stunts in such an ace manner and she is seen as the finalist of the show.

