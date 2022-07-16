Exclusive! Niyati Fatnani talks about how she bagged the role of Gini and reveals the similarity she sees between her reel and real life

Niyati these days is seen in the serial Channa Mereya where she essays the character of Gini and she is paired opposite Karan Wahi.

 

MUMBAI: Niyati Fatnani is a well-known actress on television. She is best known for her roles n television serials like Nazar, D4-Get Up and Dance, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, etc.

She is currently seen in the Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya where she essays the character of Gini and she is paired opposite Karan Wahi.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about how she bagged the role and if she sees any similarities between her reel and real life.

Tell us something about your character Gini in the serial Channa Mereya?

Gini is a sikni who owns a Dhaba in Amritsar and I don’t have a father but he was the best chef in the city and whatever she cooks it’s her dad’s speciality and he has trained her for everything and the main reason why people come there to eat food is that they love Gini’s food. But at the same time, she has an emotional connection to the Dhaba as she has got it from her father.

On the other hand, she has a lot of responsibilities for her siblings and mother, and she needs to do something for their livelihood. She is also very close to her family and she believes that if her family exits then she has a life and whatever she is today it’s because of her family.

How did you bag the role? Did you do any auditions or did you get a call from the casting director?

My manager got the call for the role as the casting director thought I was a perfect fit for the role. So then I gave an audition and a look test, and they gave me the script in Punjabi which was a struggle for me it was the right moment and so magical that in two days I was on board and signed the contract. In the end, everything went smoothly the audition and the signing of the contract.

Any similarities between Gini and Niyati?

Like Gini, I am also very close to my family and I can’t stay home alone when my parents aren’t around I feel all alone and the moment they come I am very happy and a chirpy girl. Like Gini, I am also very positive and optimistic about things. I know if things do not work today there will also be a tomorrow.

Well, the audience are liking  Niyati as Gini and has given the serial a thumbs up.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video