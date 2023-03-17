Exclusive!“Not many people know this but the Sharks auditioned for the show, where we had to give a mock test in order to be locked in as a Shark" - Vineeta Singh

MUMNAI:Shark Tank India Season 2 is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.

This season, the sharks of the show are Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho), Aman Gupta (Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics).

This year, the Sharks have been really tough as investors. They have thought well, and then invested in the pitcher.

The season has been doing extremely well and the audience love watching it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), who is one of the Sharks on the show and asked about her reaction when she got the offer of being the Shark on the show. She also talked about which Shark she gets along with the most.

ALSO READ :Mother-son duo impresses 'Shark Tank' judges with 'salad' company idea

How has your experience been on the show so far?

It's those moments when you decide to keep pushing through tough times that end up determining how enriching your startup journey will be. In the age of budding entrepreneurs, every brand hopes to navigate and thrive towards an inevitable change

Featuring as one of the fierce judges of Shark Tank, I have been fortunate to invest in start-ups with great potential & the process of guiding them in their journey to become one of the big brands of the country, which is truly fulfilling.

It’s been even more exciting for my co-founder and husband, Kaushik Mukherjee, and me to pitch and revealing our brand story in front of my fellow sharks, who are the five most accomplished individuals that would air tonight on Shark Tank India at 10 pm. Additionally, I have had the best time shooting with my fellow Sharks and learned so much from all of them.

When you first got the offer to become one of the Sharks on the show, what was your reaction and how did you agree to come on boar?

Not many people know this, but we (the Sharks) auditioned for the show. The good thing about Shark Tank is, unlike any other thing that comes on television, we have to be ourselves. The only guidance we got from the showrunners was, ‘You just have to be there, be yourself, and evaluate these businesses genuinely as investors.’



That was a very big motivation for me to want to do this as well. When the show team reached out, they got us a mock pitch where they said, ‘Here are the cameras and this is the pitch. Let us do a personal audition, where you just be yourself and react as you would to any other pitch. The rest, as they say, is history.

Which Shark do you get along with?

I get along with all the Sharks. In fact, I have learned a lot from all the co-sharks throughout my journey at Shark Tank India. I have a great equation with all of them on the set as well as off the set. I learn a lot from each one of them and I am happy to be working with them on pitches over 50 episodes.

What would you like to tell the fans who have showered so much love and support on the show and the Sharks?

I am extremely overwhelmed & thankful to all my fans who have supported me through my journey. This is what inspires me to do better every day and I am grateful for the love & affection they have showered upon me.

Well, there is no doubt Shark Tank is one of the most successful shows and soon, the show will be telecasting the finale.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read :Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal shares a work-out video, mesmerized fans call him, “Indian Tony Stark”