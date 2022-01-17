EXCLUSIVE! Not Nirbhay Wadhwa but Maharana Pratap's Faisal Khan to play Garud in Sony SAB's Dharm Yoddha Garud

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of television.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Apna Time Bhi Aayega's Gargi Patel JOINS the cast of Colors' Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan 3

We have always been at the forefront of reporting about various upcoming shows and movies. We recently wrote about Gargi Patel entering Colors' Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3.

With an interesting line-up of shows on television on top-rated GEC channels such as Zee TV, Star Plus, Sony SAB, Colors, and Sony TV there is a lot coming up for telly lovers.

We had exclusively updated readers that Sony SAB is coming up with a grand-level mythological show, which is going to be a treat for fans of this genre.

Now, the exclusive news is that Nirbhay Wadhwa will not be playing the character of Garud due to his previous professional commitments, Maharana Pratap fame Faisal Khan has been roped in to play the role.

The show will be coming from the house of Contiloe Pictures or Panorama Films, which will soon be clarified.

Also read: UPCOMING TWIST! Pandya Store's Rishita aka Simran Budharup goes the DABANGG Way for the upcoming drama in the show

We tried reaching the actor for comments but got no response.

Are you excited about Sony SAB's new show?

Comment and tell us.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossip.

