Exclusive! Nyrraa Banerjee talks about Pishachini, says “These fantasies are really very desirable because we don’t get to see them in real life”

MUMBAI : The supernatural drama series Pishachini stars Jiya Shankar, Harsh Rajput, and Nyrraa M Banerji in the lead roles. While Jiya plays the protagonist Pavitra, Harsh is seen as Rocky, and Nyrraa is seen as Rani/Pishachini, who is the main antagonist of the show. The viewers see how Pavitra is trying to save Rocky from Rani who is trying to create more chaos for Pavitra.

Banerjee started her acting career in 2009 with the Bollywood Film ‘Toss: A Flip of Destiny’, in which she played the role of Sherry. Subsequently, she made her Telugu film debut with ‘Aa Okkadu’ (2009), her Kannada film debut with ‘Savaari 2’ (2014), Malayalam film debut with ‘Koothara’ (2014), and Tamil film debut with ‘Aambala’ (2015). She then went on to play the role of Divya in the show ‘Divya Drishti’ with Sana Sayyad.

TellyChakkar got in touch with her to talk about her journey, her character, the audience's reaction, and more.

The show is completing 100 episodes, how do you feel about that?

It's a great feeling to complete 100 episodes, which were already planned for the show. We are supposed to get done with this, but I am also letting it sink in. I feel like we just started, or that we just completed 50 episodes some time ago, and now we are already celebrating 100 episodes. So, I’m feeling great that we have got this milestone.

Supernatural shows and shows that have a fantasy element intrigue fans a lot; Is the shooting experience different?

Supernatural shows really intrigue me, and I think I attract a lot of supernatural shows. My first show was Divya -Drishti, and Pishachini is another supernatural show. With the kind of movies that I did, the interpretation of them was kind of supernatural also. These fantasies are really very desirable because we don’t get to see that in real life. The magic, the flying, the graphics; it’s all really crazy. The shooting experience was equally difficult because every day I was on a harness and was screaming, shouting, and jumping from trees. I am doing my own stunts and there have been times when I have gotten hurt badly, but I refuse to let a dupe do my scenes. So that’s a matter of pride that I hold, and I am really happy that I am doing this.

What kind of twists and turns can we expect for the show and your character moving forward?

The show is coming to an end, so I don’t know. I can’t really reveal much, but I am hoping that if Pisachini gets tapped again, she is going to cause some trouble and definitely take her revenge for sure.

