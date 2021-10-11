EXCLUSIVE! 'Odiya was the only easy part about my character Radhamani', Sulagna Panigrahi OPENS UP on bagging Vidrohi, its preparations and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from Telly world.

Also read: Sharad Malhotra reveals how he prepared for his on-screen character in 'Vidrohi'

’Vidrohi’ is an untold story from the pre-Independence era featuring ‘Freedom Fighter Baxi Jagabandhu’ and ‘Female Warrior Princess Kalyani’. This star-studded show tells a story of patriotism not known to many. It will capture one of the earliest and oldest stories in history, complemented by outstanding performances and larger-than-life entertainment for the audience and fans. Although the story revolves around Jagabandhu, there are many other characters who play central roles in the series and it is absolutely unmissable.

Apart from Princess Kalyani, the gorgeous empress Radhamani also plays a pivotal role in the series. The character is essayed by the beauteous Sulagna Panigrahi, we got in touch with the actress and received some amusing answers to our questions. Check out what she had to share.

What was the major reason behind agreeing for Vidrohi?

The major reason I agreed to be a part of Vidrohi, it's a show based in Orissa. That was the first thing that attracted me to it. It's the first time that I have been offered a show based in Orissa. I am from the state but I haven't lived there as my father was in Army and I lived all over the country. I used to find it so weird that people whom I met from different cultures and cities knew barely anything about Orissa. I was very excited that at a national level we were finally getting some representation. We hardly get recognition through the TV or OTT medium. I am very happy that through the show people will come to know about the unique culture and tradition the state has. Orissa is the best-kept secret of India and I am glad through the show the secret shall be revealed.

What kind of preparations went behind your character and look?

Since I belong to Orissa, when it comes to language, of course, I knew the language, but the character was of a Senapati's wife. And I had to really dwell into what exactly life would be in the 18th and 19th century and how women used to live back then the grace in poise, I had to work on the body language of the character. And, of course, the Luke is also inspired by, uh, you know, royalty of that time and how it was now a mixture of since the mus had come and gone, the Britishers were already here. So just how even the dressing it changed from earlier times, it was, uh, very classy and minimalistic by now. And, uh, that's what we have tried to capture mainly for the character of rather money.

I had to keep in mind that she's a character who's very strong who keeps her emotions to herself. But yet she's very gentle. She's very soft and very caring and thinks about everybody else before her, all her ambitions are about making sure that Baxi Jagbandhu who her husband's ambitions are fulfilled. And yet she wants freedom for her motherland and she wants to do whatever she can to devote herself to the Britishers in her capacity. So it's a very complex character. I had to really work on the way she would express things without saying much. So that was a hard one to crack. And I hope that audiences like my performance.

Were there any challenges that you faced as an actor to do a historic show? If yes, then what were they?

Well, although it's a historical show, it's not that far back in history. It's after the Britisher's shows have come. So it wasn't that difficult as in Hindi, the language is not too difficult. It is after the Mughals have come and the producers have come. So the Hindi is now almost similar to the kind of Hindi that we speak. And since I am from Orissa, I could add variables here and there, but of course, we cannot keep a lot in Odiya because then it would be difficult for the pan-Indian audience to understand, what the characters are saying. And, my character is not someone who is horse-riding or sword fighting although I do know how to horse ride. So those one might challenge, but yes, just to get into the character's mind as in how her life used to be and what kind of life she would live in the 18th century, that was the main challenge.

We are excited to see more of Radhamani now, the first episode has already made us fall in love with her.

Also read: STUNNING! Baxi Jagabandhu aka Sharad Malhotra will sweep your hearts off with Star Plus' Vidrohi

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.