EXCLUSIVE! Padmaavat actor Anuj Khurana and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Vishvapreet Kaur bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Pashmina

Sony SAB is coming up with a new show titled Pashmina which will be helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra under his banner Alchemy.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 15:05
Anuj Khurana

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of new shows are in the pipeline. 

Sony SAB has entertained the viewers with some amazing shows so far. 

The channel is now gearing up for a new show titled Pashmina. 

It is already learnt that actor Nishant Malkhani is roped in to play the lead while Kanikka Kapur will also be essaying a pivotal role. 

Several names have surfaced on the internet who are all set to be a part of this show. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Nishant Singh Malkani roped in for Hungama Play’s next

TV's popular couple Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani will come together for a project after several years. 

Angad Hasija is also going to be a part of this show. 

And now, two more names are added to the list. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Anuj Khurana and Vishvapreet Kaur have bagged the show. 

Nothing much is known about their characters yet. 

Anuj is popularly known for his roles in projects like Padmaavat, Section 375, Runway 34, Tujhse Hai raabta, Inside Edge, Breathe among others. 

Meanwhile, Vishvapreet is known for her performances in shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Channa Mereya, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Adaalat among others. 

Pashmina will be helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra under his banner Alchemy.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Did you know Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 fame Kanikka Kapur was a part of THIS reality show?

Siddharth P Malhotra Alchemy Sony Sab pashmina Padmaavat Section 375 Runway 34 Tujhse Hai Raabta Inside Edge Breathe Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Channa Mereya Ishq Mein Marjawan Adaalat Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 15:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Avika Gor represents India in Vietnam and has a massive fan following in Vietnam!
MUMBAI: The announcement of the second edition of the ‘Namaste Vietnam Festival’ has brought the spotlight on the...
EXCLUSIVE! Beena Banerjee roped in for Sony SAB's show Pashmina under Alchemy by Siddharth P Malhotra
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
Exclusive! Udaariyan actor Lokesh Batta to be seen in the OTT series Oh My Wife
MUMBAI: Lokesh Batta has been a part of many movies, OTT series, and TV shows like Udaariyan, Naagin 6, Dabangg 3,...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finale: Exclusive! Ace rapper Badshah to rap with Salman Khan during the finale
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is finally coming to an end today as the finale would take place and the audience would...
Exclusive! Crackdown actor Mudasir Bhat to be seen in an OTT series titled Oh My Wife
MUMBAI: Mudasir Bhat is known for his performance in the series Crackdown season 1 and 2. The actor played a pivotal...
EXCLUSIVE! Isha Sharma to play the lead in Sony SAB's upcoming show Pashmina by Siddharth P Malhotra
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
Recent Stories
Chaleya
Romantic! Chaleya from Jawan impresses; netizens love Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s chemistry
Latest Video
Related Stories
Avika Gor
Avika Gor represents India in Vietnam and has a massive fan following in Vietnam!
Beena Banerjee
EXCLUSIVE! Beena Banerjee roped in for Sony SAB's show Pashmina under Alchemy by Siddharth P Malhotra
Isha Sharma
EXCLUSIVE! Isha Sharma to play the lead in Sony SAB's upcoming show Pashmina by Siddharth P Malhotra
Abhinav
Audience Perspective: Even with Abhinav’s Exit, the war between AbhiRa and AkshNav fandoms continue!
Ekta Saraiya
Exclusive! Ekta Saraiya NOT a part of Star Plus’s Anupama anymore; THIS is what the actress has to say!
Abhi Sharma
Exclusive! Abhi Sharma roped in for Dhartiputra Nandini on Nazara Tv