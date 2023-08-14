EXCLUSIVE! Padmaavat actor Anuj Khurana and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Vishvapreet Kaur bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Pashmina

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new shows are in the pipeline.

Sony SAB has entertained the viewers with some amazing shows so far.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show titled Pashmina.

It is already learnt that actor Nishant Malkhani is roped in to play the lead while Kanikka Kapur will also be essaying a pivotal role.

Several names have surfaced on the internet who are all set to be a part of this show.

TV's popular couple Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani will come together for a project after several years.

Angad Hasija is also going to be a part of this show.

And now, two more names are added to the list.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Anuj Khurana and Vishvapreet Kaur have bagged the show.

Nothing much is known about their characters yet.

Anuj is popularly known for his roles in projects like Padmaavat, Section 375, Runway 34, Tujhse Hai raabta, Inside Edge, Breathe among others.

Meanwhile, Vishvapreet is known for her performances in shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Channa Mereya, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Adaalat among others.

Pashmina will be helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra under his banner Alchemy.

