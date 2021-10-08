EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Parivaar to RECREATE Ramayan in Star Plus' Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

Currently, Gautam is seen running towards Anita and holding her in her arms. Dhara and the family members look at this moment in shock while Anita is busy hugging Gautam tightly. Anita saves Dhara from the falling lamp and becomes a hero in the family's eyes. Gautam thanks her for saving Dhara and her unborn child.

Previously, Anita asks about her lost friendship with Gautam and Dhara, they decide to reunite like old friends and give a tight hug to each other. Anita feels victorious at this moment, she tells Prafulla that soon how Gautam has hugged her to thank her, his hugs would turn unstoppable and she will replace Dhara's place in her life. Raavi overhears the conversation, what will be her reaction now? As earlier she had warned Anita.

We exclusively got updated that In the upcoming episodes, Pandya parivaar will recreate some beautiful moments from Ramayan with Gautam and the brothers turning Ram, Bharat, Lakshman and Shatrugna and their better halves. It is surely going to be a treat to see Shiny aka Dhara as Sita. It would be interesting to see what characters of Ramayan would Prafulla and Anita play.

