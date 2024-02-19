Exclusive! Pandya Store actor Rajesh Ganesh Sharma roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya on Zee Tv

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and it is among the top twenty shows on BARC rating. As per sources, Rajesh Ganesh Sharma has been roped in for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 10:55
Rajesh Ganesh

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Zee TV is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like KumKum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, Rabb Se Hai Dua etc. which have been loved by the audience.

One such show has been Kundali Bhagya which is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the serial is doing pretty well. It is among the top 20 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The show stars Sraddha Arya, Basser Ali, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayed in lead roles.

It's produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The audience loves the chemistry between Paras and Sana and they are one of the most loved couples on television.

Also read - Kundali Bhagya: Shocking! Preeta gets kidnapped at the bank

Even the complexity between the relationship of Paras, Basser and Sana keeps the audience hooked on to the show.

As per sources, Pandya Store actor Rajesh Ganesh Sharma has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be essaying a pivotal role. The only information we have is that he would playing a grey character.

Rajesh is a known actor and he is known for doing projects like Pandya Store, Joome Jiya Re, Maazil etc.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Rajesh what twists and turns would come in the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Kundali Bhagya: Shocking! Preeta gets kidnapped at the bank

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnwat Baseer Ali Sana Sayyad Shakti Anand Kundali Bhagya Manit Joura Ekta Kapoor Preeta PalVeer Rajveer Shaurya Palki Balaji Kundali Leap Kundali Bhagya Promo TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Adnan Khan Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Zee TV ZEE5 Rajesh Ganesh Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 10:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : Shocking! Surya will purchase the Choudhary house and will vouch to marry Imlie to seek revenge
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Yashwant seems to have discovered a way to stop Savi’s studies
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa : OH NO! Shruti decides to cancel the wedding; Anuj saves Toshu from criminals
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teaser Out! Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starring Yodha’s action-packed teaser is finally here, check it out
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is known for some amazing action performances in movies like Brothers, The Gentleman, Mission...
Woah! Throwback to the time Priyanka Chopra gave it back to a journalist who questioned her about her relationship With Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is not the one to mess with when it comes to interviews. The actor did not mince her words in...
OMG! “It was a reaction when I hit Shivam; Prince Narula slapped someone but didnt get evicted” Kevin Almasifar on his exit from Splitsvilla 13
MUMBAI: Splitsvilla is one of the most loved shows. The show has had its share of controversies and recently contestant...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna
Teaser Out! Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starring Yodha’s action-packed teaser is finally here, check it out
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kevin
OMG! “It was a reaction when I hit Shivam; Prince Narula slapped someone but didnt get evicted” Kevin Almasifar on his exit from Splitsvilla 13
Sai Deodhar
Kya Baat Hai! Dabangii's Sai Deodhar gives a glimpse of the show's interesting 'Reccee day', check it out
Sudhanshu
Whoa! "YOU HAVE GROWN UP TO BE A FINE YOUNG MAN" Sudhanshu introduces his son Nirvaan and he will make your jaws drop
Mugdha Chapekar
Whoa! Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chapekar gives a glimpse of her 'Old Gold Gang', can you recognise them?
Aishwarya
Wow: Check out Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s reels that are too cute to handle!
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande speaks about her insecurities with Mannara Chopra and reveals if Neil – Aishwarya and her could ever be friends