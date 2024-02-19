Exclusive! Pandya Store actor Rajesh Ganesh Sharma roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya on Zee Tv

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Zee TV is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like KumKum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, Rabb Se Hai Dua etc. which have been loved by the audience.

One such show has been Kundali Bhagya which is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the serial is doing pretty well. It is among the top 20 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The show stars Sraddha Arya, Basser Ali, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayed in lead roles.

It's produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The audience loves the chemistry between Paras and Sana and they are one of the most loved couples on television.

Also read - Kundali Bhagya: Shocking! Preeta gets kidnapped at the bank

Even the complexity between the relationship of Paras, Basser and Sana keeps the audience hooked on to the show.

As per sources, Pandya Store actor Rajesh Ganesh Sharma has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be essaying a pivotal role. The only information we have is that he would playing a grey character.

Rajesh is a known actor and he is known for doing projects like Pandya Store, Joome Jiya Re, Maazil etc.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Rajesh what twists and turns would come in the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Kundali Bhagya: Shocking! Preeta gets kidnapped at the bank