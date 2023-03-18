Exclusive! Pandya Store Fame Shrashti Maheshwari gets prepped and pampered before her Baby Shower! Check out the Inside pictures!

MUMBAI:Pandya Store fame actress Shrashti Maheshwari is multi-faceted actress.She has been adored for her roles in Tujhse Hai Raabta, Pandya Store, Baal Shiv and more.

We previously reported that the actress was expecting her first child, she had gotten married in Jaipur.



Shrashti tied the knot with Karan Vaidya, a Bangalore-based tech engineer.



Shrashti Maheshwari is all set to have a grand baby shower in Jaipur.

But before that the mom-to-be, is getting all pampered and prepped for a very big day in her life. And we have some of th most exclusive inside pictures of Shrashti getting ready for her baby shower. Check them out here:

Shrashti played the role of Raavi’s sister. Her character has been on a standstill and she has not quit the show nor is her track being showcased. And now that the show has taken a leap, there are no hints of her character ever coming back.

But Shrashti looks amazing and she is beautifully glowing.

Her baby shower is supposed to take place tomorrow in Jaipur.

