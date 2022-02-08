EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store's Pallavi Rao ENTERS Colors' Nima Denzongpa

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa aired on Colors replacing Namak Issk Ka. The series stars Surabhi Das as the titular character and Akshay Kelkar as the male lead of the show.

Also read: Nima Denzongpa: SHOCKING! Suresh to divorce Nima

The show has captivated the hearts of the audience with its gripping storyline and is high on drama. Now, Tellychakkar exclusively came to know that Pandya Store's Pallavi Rao is all set to enter the show as Virat's sister-in-law. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

Currently, in the show, The next postman gives notice to Suresh. Tulika asks him what is in it. Suresh does not tell her anything and leaves from there. Tulika wonders why Suresh is hiding the notice from them. Meanwhile, Nima tells Virat that if she has cooked food for Krish, he should feed him. Virat says that she does not need to cook food for Krish as he does not eat homemade food.

Nima says that he will enjoy the food. Saying this she leaves from there. Here Paras sees that Manya is sad. He tells her that Pushpa is feeling bad for her mistake so she should forgive her. Manya understands his point. Then they plan to go out for dinner. There Virat brings pizza for Krish. But Krish eats homemade food. Then only Virat gets a call. Krish cuts the call. Virat shouts at him.

