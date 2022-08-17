EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store's Shrashti Maheshwari JOINS the cast of Dangal Tv's Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein as Negative Lead

Dangal TV, which launched a new show titled Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein sometime back, and has other shows on air like Crime Alert, Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal, Nath, Sindoor Ki Keemat, and Mann Sundar.

Dangal TV's show titled Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein, produced by Pintoo Guha and Rupali Guha under their banner Film Farm India.

It was earlier updated that Megha Ray and Karam Rajpal starrer is all set to go for a 20-year-long leap. Now, the breaking news is that after the leap we will see Pandya Store's Shrashti Maheshwari will be essaying the role of Tara, Srishti's daughter as the negative lead. Further details are yet to be disclosed. 

We are excited to see what next is Shrashti going to essay with this show. She has been adored for her roles in Tujhse Hai Raabta, Pandya Store, Baal Shiv and more. 

Latest Video