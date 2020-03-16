EXCLUSIVE! Pandyas give a grand welcome to Dev and Rishita; Suman's health marks improvement with their return in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Dhara promises Suman that she will bring back her family to Pandya Niwas. They decide to enter Janardhan's place to bring Dev and Rishita back, they decide to enter Janardhan's house as servants, as watchmen, a maid and all, just to win their family back. Dev notices their efforts despite all the anger within him. Shiva turns into Janardhan's driver and Raavi turns into the sweeper.
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

We exclusively updated, that when the Pandyas will come and reveal this to Suman, she is going to turn stronger as she realises that she has to handle all the shattered kids in her house and she encourages them instead to bring the store back to life. The major revelation is yet to happen when they will reveal the culprit behind the fire, Suman's reaction will surely be a massive one. 

Prafulla returns to Pandya Niwas with the news that Dev and Rishita are leaving and to stop them, Suman follows the car in her wheelchair but before she could stop them, she ends up getting a paralytic stroke, Raavi and Shiva rush her to the hospital. Now, the breaking news is that Suman's stroke turns severe and the doctor reveals that this time it has affected her right side and she is completely handicapped now.  

We had exclusively revealed: Finally, Dev and Rishita realise the love that the Pandyas have for them and return to Pandya Niwas. Suman's stroke turns into a major shock for the duo and they cancel their plan of leaving Somnath. 

Now the breaking is that the Pandyas will give a grand welcome to Dev and Rishita in Pandya Niwas after making them realise how important they are to the family. Their return will bring a lot of improvement in Suman's condition but her right hand shall stay paralysed for longer. Gombi, Dhara and Shivi plan a grand party and puja for Dev and Rishita, will this be a happy beginning for them or Janardhan still has any plans? 

Latest Video