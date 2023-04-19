Exclusive! Papiya Sen Gupta roped in for Shemaroo's next, produced by Beyond Dreams Production

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Papiya Sen Gupta has been roped in for an upcoming show for Shemaroo, which will be produced under the banner of Beyond Dreams Production.

Papiya Sen Gupta is a television actress, who has appeared in Hindi television series like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Savdhaan India, Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein and Anamika. She appeared in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. She played Uma Prithvi Singh Suryavanshi in the TV series Qayamat Ki Raat and Lives at Chembur.

The detailed information about the character she would be portraying is still unknown, but we promise you to keep you updated!

