Exclusive! Paridhi Sharma breaks her silence on participating in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi; also reveals what type of reality shows she would like to be a part of

MUMBAI: Paridhi Sharma is a well-known actress of television and has a good fan following.

She rose to fame with her role as “Jodha” in the most successful show “Jodha Akbar”.

The actress is still known for this character. They recognize her as “Jodha” of the television industry.

She was also a part of shows like Code Red, Patiala Babes, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei etc.

TellyChkakar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would be a part of a reality show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi in future and what type of reality shows she would like to be a part of.

Will you be a part of a reality show anytime in future?

I would love to be part of a dance reality show. I love to dance, so that will be my personal choice.

Would you ever be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss?

I haven’t thought of doing a show as of now.

Are you following the current season of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi? Is any of your friends a part of it?

I don’t follow the show, so I am unaware. As I told you, I am very busy in other work, which is why I don’t get time to watch or do anything else.

Well, there is no doubt that Paridhi Sharma is still remembered as “Jodha” and her fans would love to watch her in a reality show.

