Exclusive! Paridhi Sharma breaks her silence on participating in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi; also reveals what type of reality shows she would like to be a part of

Paridhi is a well-known actress on television. She was last seen in the serial, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei. TellyChkakar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would be a part of a reality show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi in future and what type of reality shows she would like to be a part of.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 06:30
Paridhi Sharma

MUMBAI: Paridhi Sharma is a well-known actress of television and has a good fan following.

She rose to fame with her role as “Jodha” in the most successful show “Jodha Akbar”. 

The actress is still known for this character. They recognize her as “Jodha” of the television industry.

She was also a part of shows like Code Red, Patiala Babes, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei etc.

( ALSO READ : Beautiful! Paridhi Sharma Looks Gorgeous in These Ethnic Outfits

TellyChkakar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would be a part of a reality show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi in future and what type of reality shows she would like to be a part of.

Will you be a part of a reality show anytime in future?

I would love to be part of a dance reality show. I love to dance, so that will be my personal choice. 

Would you ever be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss?

I haven’t thought of doing a show as of now. 

Are you following the current season of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi? Is any of your friends a part of it?

I don’t follow the show, so I am unaware. As I told you, I am very busy in other work, which is why I don’t get time to watch or do anything else.

Well, there is no doubt that Paridhi Sharma is still remembered as “Jodha” and her fans would love to watch her in a reality show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Beautiful! Paridhi Sharma Looks Gorgeous in These Ethnic Outfits

Paridhi Sharma Bigg Boss Khatron Ke Khiladi Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei Code Red Patiala Babes Jodha Akbar TellyChakkar Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 06:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
MUMBAI :The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am...
Monika Bhadoriya: Comedy shows have changed over the years
MUMBAI: Actress Monika Bhadoriya says that the comedy genre, in both TV and films, has evolved over the years. The...
Arjun Bijlani reveals what keeps him going as he juggles between two shows!
MUMBAI :Being a TV actor is far from easy, even though our favorite television shows captivate us. This holds...
Whoa! Check out these Television beauties who donned bridal looks inspired by Bollywood actresses
MUMBAI :Wedding sequences in Tv shows are something that grabs instant attention. Fans love to watch a good wedding...
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Rani Mukerji
MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She started her career with the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ashwini decides to tell the truth to Bhavani
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Latest Video
Related Stories
changed over the years
Monika Bhadoriya: Comedy shows have changed over the years
juggles between two shows!
Arjun Bijlani reveals what keeps him going as he juggles between two shows!
inspired by Bollywood actresses
Whoa! Check out these Television beauties who donned bridal looks inspired by Bollywood actresses
JANNAT ZUBAIR
Wow! Jannat Zubair reacts on Faisu entering Khatron Ke Khiladi; breaks silence on returning to television and participating in Bigg Boss
Nyra Banerjee and the fight with Shiv Thakare
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Archana Gautam talks about her relationship with Aishwarya Sharma and Nyra Banerjee and the fight with Shiv Thakare
TRP ratings”
Shocking! Rubina Dilaik exposes award shows, says “I cried my heart out and was left heartbroken when I didn’t receive my award for the show which was on top of the TRP ratings”