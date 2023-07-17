Exclusive! Paridhi Sharma reveals if she is happy being known as “Jodha” of the television industry; shares if she is in contact with anyone from the cast of the show

MUMBAI: Paridhi Sharma is a well-known actress on television and has a good fan following.

She rose to fame with her role as “Jodha” in the most successful show “Jodha Akbar”.

The actress is still known for this character. They recognize her as the “Jodha” of the television industry.

She was also a part of shows like Code Red, Patiala Babes, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei etc.

TellyChkakar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she was still okay to be known as “Jodha” of the television industry and is she in touch with any of the cast members of “Jodha Akbar”

Are you ok with being known as “Jodha” of the television industry or do you want to make a new identity?

Through Jodha, I got my identity and people love the characters it has been so many years and I am receiving so much love and support from the audience and fans so that character will always be very special for me, but definitely as an actor, I would love the audience to know me in different character and mainly as Paridhi.

Have you encountered any crazy fans who identified you as “Jodha” and not as Paridhi Sharma?

It always happens to me but I can understand it's everyone’s love and that character I have played whatever the audience’s response is I have always respected it and it's lovely if that one character you played is still remembered.

Are you in touch with any of the cast of “Jodha Akbar”

Yes, I am in touch with Lavina and Ankita and we have a WhatsApp group where we all chat and gossip and all.

How do you manage yourself as an actor when there is no work as sometimes those days could be tough?

This phase comes in every actor’s life because if you want a transaction or a challenging role and individually I believe I can learn a lot of new things, like now I am concentrating on my theatre work, am doing a lot of acting workshops and also learning Kathak, I am also writing so I don’t get time to do all this as when you are working you don’t get time for all this so, in short, we all are working only.

Well, there is no doubt that Paridhi Sharma is still remembered as “Jodha” and her fans would love to watch her in a reality show.

