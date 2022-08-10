EXCLUSIVE! Parineeta Borthakur and Sandeep Sachdeva roped in for LSD Films' upcoming show for Zee TV

LSD Films is coming up with a new show on Zee Tv and actors like Parineeta Borthakur and Sandeep Sachdeva are roped in for pivotal roles.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 11:48
Parineeta Borthakur and Sandeep Sachdeva

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of new shows are being made these days.

Every channel is gearing up for a new show.

Zee TV which has been entertaining viewers with shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi among others is now gearing up for a new show. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV's upcoming show starring Ankit Mohan and Neeharika Roy by LSD Films FINALLY gets a title

As per our sources, LSD is coming up with a new show for Zee TV. 

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Parineeta Borthakur and Sandeep Sachdeva are roped in for the drama series. 

Nothing much is known about their characters yet. 

LSD Films has produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan, Bahu Begum, Ek Deewana Tha, and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri among others. 

How excited are you for this new show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! LSD’s upcoming show on Zee TV titled ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ gets postponed due to this reason

LSD Films Zee TV pranita guha thakurta sandeep sachdeva rabb se hai dua Pyaar ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan Bahu Begum Ek Deewana Tha and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 11:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Amba gets a call from police, makes a BIG request
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Satya furious with Sai, Virat becomes a problem again
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Confrontation! Virat doubts Sai’s actions
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer shows a huge jump in its third weekend
MUMBAI: There’s no stopping for The Kerala Story at the box office. It was expected that as the Hollywood film FastX...
Exclusive! Kasak actress Taniya Chatterjee roped in for OTT show titled Love Bites
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and Television,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Peaceful! Savi’s arrival at the Chavan Niwas makes the family happy
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer shows a huge jump in its third weekend
Latest Video
Related Stories
These Female
AMAZING! These Female ACTRESSES won the hearts of the masses by playing NEGATIVE characters on-screen, check out
Sanjay Swaraj
EXCLUSIVE! Sanjay Swaraj BAGS LSD Films' upcoming show for Zee TV
Erica fernnades
Scary! Erica fernnades posts a terrifying picture says she is looking for a date
Dolly Chawla
Exclusive! Dolly Chawla roped in for Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!
Fahmaan Khan
Sad! Fahmaan Khan talks about the bond he shared with his late brother Faraaz Khan “ My brother told me that he couldn’t help me in my career and that I should built it with my own hard work during his last days he couldn’t recognize him”
Sana Amin Sheikh
Exclusive! Sana Amin Sheikh to make her TV comeback as the lead in Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!