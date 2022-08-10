EXCLUSIVE! Parineeta Borthakur and Sandeep Sachdeva roped in for LSD Films' upcoming show for Zee TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being made these days.

Every channel is gearing up for a new show.

Zee TV which has been entertaining viewers with shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi among others is now gearing up for a new show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV's upcoming show starring Ankit Mohan and Neeharika Roy by LSD Films FINALLY gets a title

As per our sources, LSD is coming up with a new show for Zee TV.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Parineeta Borthakur and Sandeep Sachdeva are roped in for the drama series.

Nothing much is known about their characters yet.

LSD Films has produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan, Bahu Begum, Ek Deewana Tha, and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri among others.

How excited are you for this new show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! LSD’s upcoming show on Zee TV titled ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ gets postponed due to this reason