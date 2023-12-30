Exclusive! Parineeti is witnessing a lot of twists which has rapidly enhanced TRP’s and there is so much more which is yet to come as a complete surprise to the audience: Arup Pal

MUMBAI : Colors show Parineeti is one of the most popular shows on television which has the audience in awe of its drama. The show features Tanvi Dogra, Aanchal Sahu and Ankur Verma in the leading roles.

The show is based on an interesting storyline where two best friends who have always been there for each other standing tall through each other’s thick and thin end up getting married to the same man.

Actor Arup Pal is an integral part of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Arup, we spoke to him about his experience shooting for the show and details about his character which makes him stand out as an actor.

Arup shared, "I am having an amazing time shooting for the show. The team is very good and there is a lot of team spirit. This is one of the reasons why I look forward to shooting on the sets. My character is strict and a little traditional. I like the fact that it has a tang of humour. I come from a Punjabi background so there is a bit of a Punjabi flavour and that makes my character very interesting.”

Talking about his bonding with Tanvi, Aanchal and Ankur, Arup mentioned, "It has been almost two years that I have shot with them and I have seen them honing the skills. They are much better than when they started from and they have a very good hold of the character. Now the last five to six months have been seeing a lot of twists and turns which has rapidly enhanced TRP’s and there is so much coming now which is going to be a complete surprise to the audience.”

Talking about dealing with creative differences Arup expressed, "I don't have creative differences as we discuss with the director. We just do not change the basic content. We can add little bit of our nuances.”

Well said Arup!