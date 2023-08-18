Exclusive! "Parineetii" actress Tanvi Dogra breaks her silence on dating co - actors Ankur Verma and Dishank Arora

MUMBAI: Tanvi Dogra is a well known actress on television and she has a good fan following.

She is known for her roles in serials like Meri Sasu Maa, Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna, Jiji Maa etc.

The actress is currently playing the role of Neeti in COLORS most popular show "Parineetii", a show that is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Her chemistry with her co - actor Ankur Verma is loved by the audience and have become one of the most loved on - screen couples of television.

Owing to the lovely chemistry they share on - screen and off - screen, there are rumours doing the rounds that they might be dating each other. Their acting chops were so good that the fans felt that their chemistry is for real on screen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she had to say about these dating rumours with Ankur Verma and how did her family react to this.

What do you have to say about your dating rumours with Ankur Verma ?

There is no truth to this news, they are just baseless rumours and nothing else. I think he is from the North and so am I, hence we connected on it. Our language, what we eat, the culture, the slang, everything matches and that's how we got along. He is a complete foodie and I love food since I am Punjabi. This is one of the reasons I can't diet and we both get excited when we decide the meals for the day.

Anchal and my director used to be on one side and Ankur and I used to be on one side. They would defend the Mumbai food and Ankur and I would favour the Delhi food. Because of the friendship we share, I guess the audience think we were dating. Also, the lovey dovey scenes look so real that fans think we were in a relationship.

Have you both discussed these rumours like from where it's all coming?

I saw it first and showed this news to Ankur. I told him how they can say all these things. He was very chill and told me that these things happen and will be written if we are actors. We share so many photos and videos of the time we spend together, sometimes in the canteen having food or just laughing at silly things. I think that's why these rumours began.

Did you ever decide to come out and end these rumours and say it aloud that you'll only be good friends?

Yes, we did. Now, when we post, we have stopped putting the #hashtag of our ship name #Rajneeti. But, we need to promote our characters, as well as the couple on-screen. Hence, we decided to let people say what they want to and keep the promotion going.

How did your family react to all these link -ups?

My father was very cool with the news and he was like all this happened. This happened with me during the serial Jiji Maa when I was linked to Dishank Arora and since it was the first time I got a bit affected and then I cried a lot. Then, Dishank made me understand that this is part - parcel of our lives since we are playing leads. Such news is bound to happen so don't take it seriously.

Then Rajeev Paul, who was playing my father - in - law in the serial told me it's good as any TRP is good for the show and let them say what they want to say till the show is on. He was like if an on screen couple is dating in real life the audience gets more interested in seeing the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans loved Tanvi's pair with Ankur and they love the chemistry they share on television.

