Exclusive! "Pinjara Khubsurati Ka" child actor Nyshita Bajaj roped in for Dangal's show "Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer"

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are being launched these days with different scripts and strong storylines that are keeping the audience engaged.

Dangal has many shows like Mann Sundar, Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana, Aaina - Roop Nahi Haqikat Bhi Dikhaye etc.

Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer is a show running on Dangal for about two years and it's doing well and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

The show is produced by Ved Raj and Isha Gaur under the banner of Story Square Productions.

It's starts Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Ankit Gera, Alisha Panwar in lead roles.

( Also Read: Exclusive: Nyshita Bajaj and Heet Sharma roped in for Star Bharat’s Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki

These days the track of the show is quite interesting as it keeps the audience hooked on the show.

Ad per sources, Pinjara Khubsurati Ka child actor Nyshita Bajaj has been roped in for the show.

Not much is know about her character but she would playing a pivotal role in the show.

She is a well known child actor in the television industry and she is best known for her roled in shows like Pinjara Khubsurati Ka, Sindoor Ki Keemat etc.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Nyshita what twists and turns would come in the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read : EXCLUSIVE! Shaan Mishra on playing a negative role in Sindoor Ki Keemat 2: I was excited as this one was quite different from all the roles that I played before