EXCLUSIVE! Pooja Kawa opens up on bagging Radha Mohan, says, "I had auditioned for three more shows along with this one but I bagged this show"

MUMBAI :Pooja Kawa is currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

The show stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy in the lead roles and has been working wonders ever since its beginning.

Pooja is seen playing Shabir aka Mohan's half-sister Ketki in the show. She is paired opposite actor Sumeet Arora in the drama series.

Well, Pooja's character Ketki was initially negative but as the story progressed, her character changed to positive.

The viewers are in love with Pooja's transformation in the show.

How do you prepare yourself for your character on an everyday basis?

There is no preparation involved as such for my character. I know what kind of chemistry I have with every character in the show. So, there is a mindset. That's why it doesn't become that difficult.

What kind of roles you are willing to do in your future projects?

I have never thought about what characters I want to portray on-screen. I always think that whatever character I am offered, I will do justice to it.

Did you turn down any show's offer before Radha Mohan? What were your thoughts on this?

No, nothing as such has ever happened. After Tera Mera Saath Rahe went off-air, I was giving many auditions. I auditioned for three more serials along with this show. Then I was asked to give a final audition. When I went to this show's office, I was selected and also I didn't get a call back from any other shows.

