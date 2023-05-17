EXCLUSIVE! Pooja Kawa opens up on bagging Radha Mohan, says, "I had auditioned for three more shows along with this one but I bagged this show"

Pooja Kawa is playing the role of Ketki in Zee TV's show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. The actress is seen as Shabir's half-sister.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 12:56
I bagged this show

MUMBAI :Pooja Kawa is currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

The show stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy in the lead roles and has been working wonders ever since its beginning.

Pooja is seen playing Shabir aka Mohan's half-sister Ketki in the show. She is paired opposite actor Sumeet Arora in the drama series.

Well, Pooja's character Ketki was initially negative but as the story progressed, her character changed to positive.

The viewers are in love with Pooja's transformation in the show.

How do you prepare yourself for your character on an everyday basis?

There is no preparation involved as such for my character. I know what kind of chemistry I have with every character in the show. So, there is a mindset. That's why it doesn't become that difficult.

What kind of roles you are willing to do in your future projects?

I have never thought about what characters I want to portray on-screen. I always think that whatever character I am offered, I will do justice to it.

Did you turn down any show's offer before Radha Mohan? What were your thoughts on this?

No, nothing as such has ever happened. After Tera Mera Saath Rahe went off-air, I was giving many auditions. I auditioned for three more serials along with this show. Then I was asked to give a final audition. When I went to this show's office, I was selected and also I didn't get a call back from any other shows.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Mohan threatens to hurt himself if Radha won’t do this

Shabir Ahluwalia Neeharika Roy Keerti Nagpure Reeza Choudhary Swati Shah Sambhabana Mohanty Manisha Purohit Rajendra Lodhia Pooja Kawa Sumeet Arora Ranveer Singh Malik Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 12:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela looks pretty in pink, but her neck piece fails to impress the netizens, “Matlab Kuch bhi pehan lo fashion k naam par”
MUMBAI:   While Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chillar made their Cannes debut this year, Urvashi Rautela walked the red...
Shocking! “Why is she wearing night gown” netizens trolls Esha Gupta on her Cannes outfit
MUMBAI: Actress Esha Gupta has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution,...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Determined! Sahiba to design a collection for the common people
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
EXCLUSIVE! Pooja Kawa opens up on bagging Radha Mohan, says, "I had auditioned for three more shows along with this one but I bagged this show"
MUMBAI :Pooja Kawa is currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.The show stars...
Junooniyatt: Oh No! Jahaan apologizes, Elahi refuses to forgive
MUMBAI :Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
EXCLUSIVE! Vatsal Sheth, Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra starrer Titli gets a launch date and time slot
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We have constantly...
Recent Stories
Urvashi Rautela
Trolled! Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela looks pretty in pink, but her neck piece fails to impress the netizens, “Matlab Kuch bhi pehan lo fashion k naam par”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Neeharika Roy
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s lead actress Neeharika Roy aces a high-octane deep freezer drama
Radha plans
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha plans for getting the proof of Tulsi’s death
Shabir Ahluwalia romanced these television divas on-screen
WOW! Before starring opposite Neeharika Roy, Shabir Ahluwalia romanced these television divas on-screen
Keerti Nagpure
Keerti Nagpure is an avid reader; fan of Harry Potter, GoT series
Zee TV
On the International Labour Day, Zee TV actress, Swati Shah express her gratitude towards all the workers
Pooja Kawa
EXCLUSIVE! Pooja Kawa talks about the transformation of her character in Zee TV's Radha Mohan, shares her experience of working with Shabir Ahluwalia, "He is the most humble person"