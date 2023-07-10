Exclusive! Popular Instagram sensation and air hostess Pratiksha Honmuke to join Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens.

The show has been working wonders for more than a decade.

Yeh Rishta has witnessed several leaps over the years.

Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Pranali Rathod and many others were a part of generation leaps one after the other.

And now, the show is gearing up for another generation leap.

It will be the fourth generation leap which will soon be introduced in the show.

TellyChakkar had exclusively broken the news of Samridhii Shukla and Shezada Dhami playing the lead roles.

Actors like Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat and many more are also going to be a part of the show.

Several well-known faces of the television industry are approached to play pivotal roles.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Internet sensation and airhostess by profession Pratiksha Honmuke is all set to be a part of the show.

Nothing much is known about Pratiksha's character yet.

