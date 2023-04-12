Exclusive: Popular on-screen jodis of Star Plus to be a part of Vandana and Kunal's marriage in Star Plus ' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si!

Popular jodis of Star Plus will have a cross integration with the show. Kunal and Vandana will be seen coming together as one for Tara and on-screen hot jodis will be a part of celebrations
Vandana

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most popular shows on television. The show stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the leading roles. 

The current drama revolves around Vandana 's increasing closeness towards Kunal. The two have affinity towards each other because of Tara, Kunal's child. The episodes showcase how Tara needs Vandana in her life.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Anupamaa will have a cross over with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si where Anupamaa will guide Vandana to take a stand for herself and make her own decisions when her family will go against her for deciding to marry Kunal.

Now, according to the latest news coming to our desk, popular jodis of Star Plus will have a cross integration with the show. Kunal and Vandana will be seen coming together as one for Tara and on-screen hot jodis will be a part of celebrations while also bringing important twists to their respective show's narratives.

