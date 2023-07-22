Exclusive! Popular Star Plus show Faltu going off-air, check out the deets inside.

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has impressed the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. Fans love the chemistry between Ayaan and Faltu as they go through all the challenges, eventually reuniting.

Also read - Faltu: Empowerment! Charan gives strength to Faltu, the latter to fight back

The show has been doing great according to the TRP ratings. The show has always kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with it's storyline and interesting characters who challenge Ayaan and Faltu's chemistry.

Their were times when the Ataan and Faltu had ruled twitter with their fans tweeting about their chemistry as it is the show's USP.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing to you the latest uodates from the world of entertainment.

This time we are here wuth the latest update about the show.

As per sources, the show is about to go off-air on 31st July. This will not sut well with the fans of the show and they will surely miss it.

Also read - Faltu: Oh No! Faltu goes missing, Ayaan on the look out

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.