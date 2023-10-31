EXCLUSIVE! Prachi Hada aka Keerat on how Teri Meri Doriyaann changed her life as an actor: It feels like I am something and Star Plus has changed my life, now, it feels like a celebrity

MUMBAI : Prachi Hada has become a household name for her role Keerat in Star Plus' show Teri Meri Doriyaann.

The actress is being loved for her fine performance and the viewers loved how efficiently she has played the role of wrestler in the show.

While Teri Meri Doriyaann gave a boost to Prachi's career, the actress has previously been a part of many short films, plays and movies too.

She was seen giving a brief appearance in SRK starrer Jawan.

She also appeared in movies like A Thursday and web show Abhay.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Prachi who spoke about her passion for acting, dropping from medical college, doing theatre, how her father supported her to pursue her dreams and how Teri Meri Doriyaann changed her life as an actor.

Prachi spoke about dropping out of her medical studies, doing an internship with MyFm as a Jockey and getting into theatre...

After I dropped out from my medical studies, I realized I wanted to do something else and not this. I spoke to my father about it. I was an intern with Myfm. I was a jockey there. In the meantime, I got introduced to theatre. One of my friends asked me to try it. One day, I tried it. I bagged a role and then I did a lot of plays. I have done 15 to 16 plays where I had a full-fledged role. We had performed in Bharat Bhava also. By the time I was doing theatre, I realized that this is what I want to do. There were a lot of things going on in this period.

Prachi reveals her father was extremely supportive and gave her wings to fly to pursue her acting dream...

Amid all this I lost my mother as well. It was a very tough journey for me to convince my father to go to Mumbai. I don't know what happened to him. He came all the way from Indore to drop me here. He got the setup done over here. He is still standing like a rock with me and is also very proud of me. I am so happy that I made him proud.

I stay alone here in Mumbai but my father usually comes here to meet me.

Prachi reveals how Teri Meri Doriyaann changed her life as an actor...

So, most of the time, whenever I go out, there are a lot of ladies, kids, and youngsters, they all call me by the name Keerat and Pehelwan. This happens to me a lot of times.

I remember one time, Seerat, Garry and one more from the cast were sitting in a mall and some aunties came around and were happy to see us. It feels like we are something and Star Plus has changed our lives. Now, it feels like a celebrity. I feel so blessed that I got an opportunity to work with Star Plus and such great actors.

