Exclusive! Prakash Jha and Deepak Daryani to feature in Colors TV's Thoda Sa Badal, Thoda Sa Pani

MUMBAI: Alot of new shows are being launched. Many shows will soon be hitting the small screens.

Colors TV which has presented some beautiful shows so far is all set to bring a new show soon.

It will be titled Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani. The show will be a family drama with actress Ishita Dutta playing the lead.

The show will be helmed by Optimistic Media house.

Now the latest buzz is that actors Prakash Jha and Deepak Dariyani are all set to feature in the show.

Both the actors will be seen essaying pivotal parts in the show.

We promise to update you more about the show.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.