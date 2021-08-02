News

Exclusive! Prakash Jha and Deepak Daryani to feature in Colors TV's Thoda Sa Badal, Thoda Sa Pani

Tellychakkar Team's picture
By Tellychakkar Team
02 Aug 2021 11:50 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Alot of new shows are being launched. Many shows will soon be hitting the small screens. 

Colors TV which has presented some beautiful shows so far is all set to bring a new show soon. 

It will be titled Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani. The show will be a family drama with actress Ishita Dutta playing the lead. 

The show will be helmed by Optimistic Media house.

Now the latest buzz is that actors Prakash Jha and Deepak Dariyani are all set to feature in the show.

Both the actors will be seen essaying pivotal parts in the show.

We promise to update you more about the show.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Tags Prakash Jha Deepak Daryani Colors tv Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani. Ishita Dutta Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See