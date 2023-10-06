Exclusive! Prashant Poojary to enter Colors TV's Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happenings in the telly world.

Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Karan Kundrra in leading roles.

The show is produced by Inspire Films.

It is a fantasy-fiction drama and the show is doing great.

The actors in the show receive a lot of love and admiration from their fans for their performance in the show.

ALSO READ: Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Exclusive! Kavya and Veer meet after 100 years

We had earlier exclusively reported that actor Rahul Sudhir will be entering the show.

After Rahul, another actor is all set to enter the show soon.

It is actor Prashant Poojary who will be playing a pivotal role.

Prashant will be seen playing a negative role and will portray Mahir's friend.

How excited are you for the new entry? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

