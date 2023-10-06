Exclusive! Prashant Poojary to enter Colors TV's Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Prashant Poojary is all set to make an entry in Colors fantasy fiction drama series Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 19:50
Exclusive! Prashant Poojary to enter Colors TV's Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happenings in the telly world.

Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Karan Kundrra in leading roles.

The show is produced by Inspire Films.

It is a fantasy-fiction drama and the show is doing great. 

The actors in the show receive a lot of love and admiration from their fans for their performance in the show.

ALSO READ: Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Exclusive! Kavya and Veer meet after 100 years

We had earlier exclusively reported that actor Rahul Sudhir will be entering the show.

After Rahul, another actor is all set to enter the show soon.

It is actor Prashant Poojary who will be playing a pivotal role.

Prashant will be seen playing a negative role and will portray Mahir's friend.

How excited are you for the new entry? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.
 

Tere Ishq mein Ghayal Colors Rahul Sudhir Gashmeer Mahajani Karan Kundrra Reem Shaikh Prashant poojary
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 19:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Prashant Poojary to enter Colors TV's Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Nok-Jhok! Mohan tries to make Radha jealous like THIS
MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan has a lot of drama in store for the...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Interesting! Daarji upset with Rana for THIS
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Pushpa Impossible: Interesting! Pushpa teaches a BIG lesson to Rashi, The latter refuses to accept
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Woah! Rajesh has a plan in place for Atharva and Vidyut
MUMBAI:  Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social themes and...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Values! Meet explains a father’s value, tells Manmeet to support his family
MUMBAI:  Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta
Shocking! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta finally break silence about their wedding; read to know more
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi to join the show mid – way? Read to know more
Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai
Shocking! Trouble in paradise in the friendship between Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai as there are “No More Friends”
Neerja Entry
Exclusive! Choti Sarrdarni’s Nirbhay Thakur roped in for Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchan on Colors
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Must Read! Here are some more details on Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father's second marriage with Nilofer
GARY LU
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla season 13 contestant Gary Lu selected, joins Prince Narula’s group