EXCLUSIVE! Prashant Pujari joins Gargi Tripathi in Colors' Nima Denzongpa

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is Show About A girl Nima who moves from Sikkim to Mumbai for love but faces heartbreak.

In the current track, Datta Bhau asks Suresh that he needs something as safekeeping and suggests that he keep his Kholi as collateral. Tulika keeps saying no to giving the Kholi while pretending and devising the plan with her father. Suresh takes the kholi papers and calls Siya. Siya goes to Nima, Manya, and Naari and says ‘sorry that I did not support you today!’ And all of them reconcile.

We had exclusively updated that Raghav Thakur replaces Prabhat Chaudhary to play Paras in Nima Denzongpa. Now the exclusive news is that Prashant Pujari joins Gargi Tripathi for Colors' Nima Denzongpa.

