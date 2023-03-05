Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal talks about his experience working with Tejasswi Prakash and show “Naagin"

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines both inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the center of attraction and created havoc.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

He was also seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he received a lot of love and support from the audience.

The actor was last seen in the supernatural show Naagin 6, where he played one of the leads in the serial.

ALSO READ - Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal opens up on choosing projects, says, “There's is not one particular thing that makes me say yes to a project”!

He was also seen in the reality show Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, on being asked about his experience working in Naagin 6, Pratik replied, “It was good. I entered the show all of a sudden, but people still loved me. I enjoyed, as I'm passionate about acting and performing”.

We also asked him about the experience working with Tejasswi Prakash, to which he said “It was good. We are professionals and work very professionally. The zone on the set is very different as an artist. We perform and get into the skin of the character.

Well, there is no doubt Pratik Sehajpal is loved by all and his chemistry with Tejasswi Prakash was quite impressive.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal opens up on choosing projects, says, “There's is not one particular thing that makes me say yes to a project”!