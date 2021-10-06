EXCLUSIVE! 'Pravisht bhai's journey has been really inspiring' Barrister Babu's Somnath aka Ansh Gupta gets CANDID about his character, journey, his plans on doing masters and more

MUMBAI: Colors' Barrister Babu keeps making headlines for its unique storyline and the major twists they bring to address the social issues that have been prevailing in society even at the present date.

Also read: BIG BIG BIG TWIST! Barrister Babu: Bondita finds Chandrachur's FOOTPRINTS, will she find him?

Apart from Anirudh and Bondita, there is someone equally adorable yet misunderstood character in the show Somnath, the character is essayed by Ansh Gupta. Somnath is someone who was initially hated for his aggression and now adored for his respect for Bondita. But very few people have made note of his journey in the show, we got in touch with the actor and asked him questions regarding the show and more, here's what he had to share:

Somnath has seen a major graph from Negative to Positive or could be said quite grey as a character, was it challenging for you to portray the transition?

Yes talking about Somnath's character he has been a grayscale because of the love he has for his dada and family and the hate for obviously krishnagar because the Roy Chaudhary family has suffered a lot because of Chandrachur evil plots.

Then talking about whether it was challenging so I would say that it was tough because I have a completely 1000% different mindset and Som is kinda aggressive and I am very introverted and a fun-loving guy, so yes it was challenging for me than it all just happened and the audience loved it I guess.

As there are possibilities of potential love stories in the show do you find it positive to have one with Tapur?

I really don’t know. It totally depends on the writers but I think there are lots going on already because Anirudh is already in jail Bondita is fighting for him then there’s Tupur individual journey about her feelings for Chandrachur.

So I think it’s too soon to say anything.

Who has been your inspiration to step into acting? What were your plans if not acting?

I am inspired by different actors as per the different genres but lately, I have been really looking up to struggle stories of few actors which always gives inspiration to me so I can work really harder on my craft. Talking about journeys I have been really inspired by SRK sir, Nawaz sir, Pankaj sir, Raj and Kartik too.

Also on Tv Pravisht bhai journey is incredible and the amount of hard work and passion he puts in every scene is also really inspiring.

If not acting I am still doing my electronics and telecommunications engineering simultaneously. So I would have done my master than job maybe.

You have been a part of Historical shows that brings out an interesting page of Indian History, was this a conscious decision or destiny?



Actually, I really love historical shows and mythology shows, even I watch some still and yes it was a conscious decision to do so and I really hope I would get more such roles because historical and mythological shows have beautiful backgrounds to their stories and so many interesting stuff to work on.

As an actor what kind of characters interest you?

Being an actor I am open to every kinda role. I really want to do everything that comes for me next because unplanned roles excite me more rather than whatever I am manifesting or want to do really. But I will love to do a fun-loving type of character in future for sure.

If you were to choose a character to play from Barrister Babu apart from Somnath which one would it be and why?

I really think that’s a very unfair question I don’t think so I could have played any other role rather than Somnath because I couldn’t have connected to any other roles.

Tell us something about your bond with the cast of Barrister Babu, who are you closest to?

Firstly I haven’t seen such a fun-loving and such pure cast still. The cast of Barrister babu is so humble and lovable I cannot express it in words though. I was closest to Ketaki Kulkarni(Tapur) and I am still because we are been in touch throughout the show and also after she left the show.Also I am really closed to Tupur, Bihariji, Naman bhai, Pravi bhai, Bhavya bhai.

Also read: DRAMA ALERT! Barrister Babu: Bondita AGREES to Trilochan's request to pray for Anirudh's long life

Well, we are adorned by Som in the show, how about you?

Write us in the comments what other characters would you like to see Ansh in?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com