EXCLUSIVE: Pravisht Mishra reveals the one thing that he LOVES and finds ANNOYING about his Banni Chow Home Delivery co-star Ulka Gupta!

MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra is the most popular and stunning actor in the television industry. He started his career in mythology in the show Mahabharat in the year 2013.

He played the character of young Ram in the show Siya Ke Ram. In the same year, he acted in Suryaputra Karan, in which he played the role of young Yudhisthir. He was last seen in the Colors TV show, Barrister Babu. Previously, he acted in the Star Plus serial, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Furthermore, he also did a cameo in the web series, Apharan which starred Arunoday Singh and Mahie Gill. Over the years he has played diverse characters that are applauded by audiences.

While he is all set to be seen in Star Plus’ show Banni Chow Home Delivery, in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, we asked Pravisht about the one thing he loves about his co-actor Ulka and a thing which annoys him about her.

Pravisht shared, “The one thing I like most about Ulka Gupta is that she is a super hard working actor. She puts in a lot of effort in her acting and that is one thing I love about her. The one that I dislike about her is that she lies in interviews about me being an introvert. I am not one. “

In an earlier interview, speaking about his bond with his co-actors, he had mentioned, “Well, I bond very well with Ulka Gupta, the Dadi, Dada and Harsh Vasishtha. I am learning a lot from Ulka too and we have been talking about a lot of things in life apart from work. Usually people don’t bond so soon but it has been wonderful to have Ulka as a co-actor.”

Now isn’t that sweet!

