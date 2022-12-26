Exclusive! Priti Amin to enter Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee

MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan who was last seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah' opposite Eisha Singh and also stars Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa etc. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain it's viewers.

In today’s episode, Viaan feels broken on his way back home with Katha’s acceptance for his proposal as he felt that Katha would help him to change his perspective towards life and women.

However, Viaan still hopes for Katha to not show up at the hotel room. Meanwhile, for Katha accepting this proposal has become an irreversible wound that will haunt her for the rest of her life every time she will recall this night.

Now Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the show.

As we know that Katha’s life is going to change with this one night stand, only to save her son, things will also not be so smooth for Viaan.

Now, after this incident, as Katha’s child will need a donor, there’s going to be a new entry in the show.

Priti Amin is going to enter the show as the donor and save Aarav’s life.

The show is really showing a mother’s emotions at peak as she is ready to go to any lengths just to save her child.

Are you excited to see what happens next?

