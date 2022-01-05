EXCLUSIVE! Priya Ahuja on working with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: The show is a blessing and it is a dream team for me to work with

MUMBAI: Priya Ahuja became a household name for her role Rita Reporter in Sony SAB's long-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

The actress' journey in the show has been quite amazing and Priya managed to impress everyone with her fine acting chops.

We all know that Priya is happily married to the show's director Malav Rajda and the duo recently renewed their wedding vows in a grand way on completing 10 years of their marriage.

Priya and Malav's wedding festivities also saw popular actors from Taarak Mehta team who graced the occasion and blessed the couple.

Well, TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interview Priya who got candid about some amazing things.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Priya Ahuja AKA Rita Reporter's picture with 'Goli' is too cute to miss

Rejections are a part of life. What is your take on this?

I have faced countless rejections in my career. I have been rejected a lot for several advertisements. My husband Malav tells me that an actor's job is very tough. An actor gets ready for the audition, gives it, waits for the results and gets rejected for various reasons. But they keep doing it until they crack it. That's how an actor's life works. One faces many rejections post which he/she gets to work. I would say that I haven't been offered a role for which I would be very happy. Taarak Mehta's Rita Reporter has given me that level of fame. But I crave good roles.

Any interesting thing you would like to share about Taarak Mehta?

I have been associated with the show since the first day. A lot of people have a misunderstanding that I am Rita Reporter because I am Malav Rajda's wife. But that's not the case. I am a part of the show before him and I am his senior. Taarak Mehta is a blessing. As much as viewers enjoy watching the show, we really enjoy spending time with our co-stars while shooting for it. The show's team is a dream team to work with. Everyone on the set is very jovial and down-to-earth. Even the actors treat each other so beautifully.

There are several rumours about the show, the actors quitting and much more. How do you handle all of this?

I don't visit the set regularly but I am still in touch with everybody on the set. There are many times we hear unpleasant things. But as an actor, we all try and maintain a protocol about each other as we are also linked with one another. There are many rumours that make us upset. But this is part and parcel of being in our industry. One should take all these things with a pinch of salt and just smile.

Well said, Priya!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! TMKOC fame Priya Ahuja on renewing wedding vows with Malav Rajda: I don't have any wedding jitters as I knew he is the one, in fact, I am going to do Naagin dance just like I did before at our first wedding