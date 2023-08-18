Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Randeep Hooda collaborate for a special project

Priyanka is a well known actress on television and she has a massive fan following and now she is teaming up with Randeep for her upcoming project and the fans are excited to see her on the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 17:14
Priyanka

MUMBAI:Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following, who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Later, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

She rose to fame with a stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 where her game was liked by the audience and she emerged as the second runner up of the show
 
Though she was seen as the potential winner of the show things changed during the finale but she won many hearts.

Post the show the actress hasn't done much work and has been away from the limelight as she didn't sign any project.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Netizens feel that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the deserving contestant for the ticket to finale task

As per sources, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Randeep Hooda  will be coming together for a project and not much is known about the project.

Well, this is the first time that Priyanaka and Randeep will be working together and the fans are excited to see this new pair on television.

There is no doubt that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a massive fan following and the fans miss watching her on screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Netizens feel that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the deserving contestant for the ticket to finale task

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bigg Boss 16 Colors Viacom18 Rohit Shetty Ankit Gupta Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehtha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 17:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchan: Exclusive! Neerja’s life in danger, Abeer will turn saviour!
MUMBAI: COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive...
Exclusive! Mirzapur actress Anangsha Biswas in hotstar series Kaala
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and television,...
Must read! Neeraj Pandey’s Khakee Season 2 announced! Coming soon
MUMBAI: Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (season1) was a great success, it was among the top 10 shows for more than five...
Exclusive! Take a look at the First Look of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan season 5’s exclusive First Look ahead of the release! Read For More!
MUMBAI: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has been one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. After 3 successful...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Isha breaks down remembering Ishaan, Savi takes up a new mission
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
AWW! Check out the special wish of Rithvik Dhanjani for ex - girlfriend Asha Negi
MUMBAI: Rithvik Dhanjani is a very popular and well known actor of the television industry and he has a massive fan...
Recent Stories
Anangsha Biswas
Exclusive! Mirzapur actress Anangsha Biswas in hotstar series Kaala
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rithvik Dhanjani
AWW! Check out the special wish of Rithvik Dhanjani for ex - girlfriend Asha Negi
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty exposes the reality of the contestants of the show
Aaloak Kapoor
EXCLUSIVE! Aaloak Kapoor roped in for Star Plus' show Imlie post leap
Adrija
CONFIRMED! Durga Aur Charu fame Adrija Roy to be a part of Star Plus' show Imlie post leap
Happy Sharma
EXCLUSIVE! Happy Sharma roped in for Star Plus' show Imlie post leap
Gauahar Khan
Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan! This is how Zaid Darbar made his Janeman’s birthday extra special