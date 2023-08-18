Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Randeep Hooda collaborate for a special project

MUMBAI:Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following, who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Later, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

She rose to fame with a stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 where her game was liked by the audience and she emerged as the second runner up of the show



Though she was seen as the potential winner of the show things changed during the finale but she won many hearts.

Post the show the actress hasn't done much work and has been away from the limelight as she didn't sign any project.

As per sources, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Randeep Hooda will be coming together for a project and not much is known about the project.

Well, this is the first time that Priyanaka and Randeep will be working together and the fans are excited to see this new pair on television.

There is no doubt that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a massive fan following and the fans miss watching her on screen.

