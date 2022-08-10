Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finally reveals why she rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI:Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following, who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Later, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the participants in the show. Fans were excited to watch her on screen again.

There is also some good news for Priyanka’s fans, as the actress might be making her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki”.

Recently, she grabbed headlines for her participation in the popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In a recent media interaction the actress broke her silence where she revealed why she isn’t doing the show.

The actress said “The shooting of the show has started now. What will I do there and do. I had my personal reasons to say “No” to the show or else there isn’t any problem and one must wait for the good things to happen and my full support is for Archana Gautam”

Well, the fans were super disappointed that they wouldn’t see Priyanka on the show as they knew she would have aced all the stunts.

