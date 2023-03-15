Exclusive! “Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will always be the winner of Bigg Boss 16; she played the game well and is the public winner” – Kanika Mann

MUMBAI:Kanika Mann is a well-known actress who rose to fame with her performance in the successful serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

She was recently seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where she aced all the stunts, faced her fears, and was one of the finalists of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the secret to her fitness and she also shared her view on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary not winning Bigg Boss 16.

ALSO READ : Amazing! Kanika Mann's fans send her a lot of love for THIS reason

We have seen a lot of change in you how, much do you workout and keep up the fitness regime?



Yes, these days, I am giving a lot of attention to fitness as I never did before. I used to eat everything before, but now I'm more careful.

Your friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary didn't win Bigg Bos 16, but she won the heart of the audience and was declared the public winner, what do you have to say about it?



From day 1, I always said that she would win the show as she played the game well. But then, no worries as MC Stan had a crazy fan following and hence he got that number of votes and won. But, there is no doubt that she is the public winner.

Could you tell us about your next project?

You will get to watch me soon. I will update you all in a few weeks!



For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



ALSO READ :Stylish! Check out these chic tops slayed by Kanika Mann