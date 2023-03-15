Exclusive! “Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will always be the winner of Bigg Boss 16; she played the game well and is the public winner” – Kanika Mann

Kanika is a well-known actress, and recently, TellyChakkar got in touch with her and asked her about the secret to her fitness. She also shared her view on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary not winning Bigg Boss 16.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 06:30
Exclusive! “Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will always be the winner of Bigg Boss 16; she played the game well and is the public winn

MUMBAI:Kanika Mann is a well-known actress who rose to fame with her performance in the successful serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

She was recently seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where she aced all the stunts, faced her fears, and was one of the finalists of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the secret to her fitness and she also shared her view on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary not winning Bigg Boss 16.

ALSO READ : Amazing! Kanika Mann's fans send her a lot of love for THIS reason

We have seen a lot of change in you how, much do you workout and keep up the fitness regime?


Yes, these days, I am giving a lot of attention to fitness as I never did before. I used to eat everything before, but now I'm more careful.

Your friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary didn't win Bigg Bos 16, but she won the heart of the audience and was declared the public winner, what do you have to say about it?


From day 1, I always said that she would win the show as she played the game well. But then, no worries as MC Stan had a crazy fan following and hence he got that number of votes and won. But, there is no doubt that she is the public winner.

Could you tell us about your next project?

You will get to watch me soon. I will update you all in a few weeks!


For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 
ALSO READ :Stylish! Check out these chic tops slayed by Kanika Mann

 

 

 

 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Kanika Mann Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Khatron Ke Khiladi Zee TV ZEE5 Colors Voot Bigg Boss Endemol Salman Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 06:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
What! Pandya Store: Raavi blames the Pandyas for Shiva’s condition
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
OMG! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sahiba takes a stand for Santosh and challenges Angad that one day he will seek her blessings
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Exclusive! “Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will always be the winner of Bigg Boss 16; she played the game well and is the public winner” – Kanika Mann
MUMBAI:Kanika Mann is a well-known actress who rose to fame with her performance in the successful serial Guddan Tumse...
Aww! Kundali Bhagya: Palki has a soft corner for Rajveer
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Jagjeet Singh Rissam says, “I have worked as an actor and as a producer, and now, I also plan to work as a director” – Exclusive
Jagjeet Singh Rissam says, “I have worked as an actor and as a producer, and now, I also plan to work as a director” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Kya Baat Hai! Kapil Sharma recalls the time when Shah Rukh Khan helped him come out from the dark phase of his life
Kya Baat Hai! Kapil Sharma recalls the time when Shah Rukh Khan helped him come out from the dark phase of his life
Exclusive! Reem Shaikh talks about her double role, excitement about the show and her experience with Karan Kundra and Gashmeer
Exclusive! Reem Shaikh talks about her double role, excitement about the show and her experience with Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani says, "Working with both Karan and Gashmeer is fun, we share a very respectful and cordial bond”!
Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia reveals if he is going to become an actor and also talks about doing another reality show
Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia reveals if he is going to become an actor and also talks about doing another reality show
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
Exclusive! Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma opens about Dua 2.0, deets inside
Exclusive! Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma opens about Dua 2.0, deets inside