Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fans trend "Arising Winner Priyanka" on social media; share the best moments of the actress

MUMBAI :Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has surprised the viewers of the show time and again as her fandom makes her trend every day. The fans of the actress popularly known as 'Priyanka Paltan' have solid support for their idol. They believe in the actress and love her to the core. It is rare for any actor to have a loyal fandom and Priyanka is blessed with the best.

The reality shows Bigg Boss 16 is racing towards its final destination and fans are doing their best to support their favorite contestants. It is now not only the competition between the contestants but also their fans. Priyanka who has the most loyal fan base has proven their love over and over again and Priyanka has never disappointed them.

Priyanka is giving her hundred percent effort to win the show. The actress is very involved and she engages in every activity of the house. Priyanka had a journey in the Bigg Boss house and she has groomed herself to be a better person. Many celebrities and ex-contestants who follow the show have mentioned that they appreciate the fact that Priyanka is the only contestant who never used ugly remarks or bad words. She never let anyone bully her even if Mandali kept trying.

Fans of the actress also had their favorite moments and they took on to social media to share them with everyone. The social media looks nostalgic today as fans shared massive videos and tweets of the actress from the starting few weeks. It truly feels like Priyanka has done it all and just the final lift of the trophy is left on the list.