Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fans trend "Arising Winner Priyanka" on social media; share the best moments of the actress

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 17:06
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fans trend "Arising Winner Priyanka" on social media; share the best moments of the actre

MUMBAI :Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has surprised the viewers of the show time and again as her fandom makes her trend every day. The fans of the actress popularly known as 'Priyanka Paltan' have solid support for their idol. They believe in the actress and love her to the core. It is rare for any actor to have a loyal fandom and Priyanka is blessed with the best.

The reality shows Bigg Boss 16 is racing towards its final destination and fans are doing their best to support their favorite contestants. It is now not only the competition between the contestants but also their fans. Priyanka who has the most loyal fan base has proven their love over and over again and Priyanka has never disappointed them.

Priyanka is giving her hundred percent effort to win the show. The actress is very involved and she engages in every activity of the house. Priyanka had a journey in the Bigg Boss house and she has groomed herself to be a better person. Many celebrities and ex-contestants who follow the show have mentioned that they appreciate the fact that Priyanka is the only contestant who never used ugly remarks or bad words. She never let anyone bully her even if Mandali kept trying.

Fans of the actress also had their favorite moments and they took on to social media to share them with everyone. The social media looks nostalgic today as fans shared massive videos and tweets of the actress from the starting few weeks. It truly feels like Priyanka has done it all and just the final lift of the trophy is left on the list.

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 17:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Aditya Roy Kapur on shooting for The Night Manager : “We actually had to break shooting for three hours in a day because it was just too hot to shoot.”
MUMBAI : Two powerhouses, two different sides, one massive clash - witness loggerheads Shelly Rungta and Shantanu...
Neha Prajapati denotes These Bhagya Lakshmi co-stars as ‘Rahu and Ketu’, read to know more
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of keeping...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Charulata comes back to take revenge and the Oswal family is sacred!
MUMBAI : Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares a special love for Prints, check out some of her cool outfits
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another fashion and lifestyle update for our readers and we can’t wait to share...
Docu-series 'The Romantics' to feature Rishi Kapoor, his association with Yash Chopra
MUMBAI :One of the most revered actors of Hindi cinema Rishi Kapoor will be featured in the upcoming docu-series 'The...
Recent Stories
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"

Latest Video

Related Stories
Neha Prajapati denotes These Bhagya Lakshmi co-stars as ‘Rahu and Ketu’, read to know more
Neha Prajapati denotes These Bhagya Lakshmi co-stars as ‘Rahu and Ketu’, read to know more
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hera Mishra aka Ruhi shares a special bond with her Poppy aka Harshad Chopda, here’s proof
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hera Mishra aka Ruhi shares a special bond with her Poppy aka Harshad Chopda, here’s proof
Choti Sardarni fame Drishtii Garewal reveals her baby bump, deets inside
Choti Sardarni fame Drishtii Garewal reveals her baby bump, deets inside
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Shiv Thakare roped in for a Salman Khan movie?
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Shiv Thakare roped in for a Salman Khan movie?
Kumkum Bhagya’s beloved PranBir aka Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul touch a new momentous milestone; complete 1000 episodes
Kumkum Bhagya’s beloved PranBir aka Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul touch a new momentous milestone; complete 1000 episodes
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh aka Sai has a helpful beauty tip: reveals a bad habit about her
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh aka Sai has a helpful beauty tip; reveals a bad habit about her