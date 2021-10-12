EXCLUSIVE! Puja Sharma to ENTER Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni

MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

Sarabjeet and Meher’s love story had become an inspiration to many, also garnered a loyal fan base earlier, now Seher is taking the legacy ahead. Their sizzling chemistry often leaves fans in awe and are absolutely adored for their on-screen as well as off-screen bond.

Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive piece of information for their avid readers, Choti Sarrdaarni family is all set to welcome a new member Nimmi. Puja Sharma has been roped in the show as Nimmi. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

Well, it will be interesting to see what new story will get unfolded with Nimmi's entry in the show.

