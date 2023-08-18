EXCLUSIVE! Puneet Issar opens up on Vanshaj's success, says, ''The show is well-written which is why it is successful, it could be rightly said that it is the modern day Mahabharat''

MUMBAI: Legendary actor Puneet Issar is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Vanshaj.

The actor is portraying the role of Bhanupratap Mahajan in the show and is being loved for his stellar performance.

Well, Puneet Issar has several decades of experience both in TV and films and is fondly remembered for portraying some memorable roles in his career.

With Vanshaj, he has only added another feather to his cap with his fine performance.

In one of the recent interactions with TellyChakkar, Puneet Issar spoke about the kind of content that is being made on various platforms and much more.

Talking about his ongoing journey, working for the show Vanshaj, he said, ''The journey is going great. It is a highly successful show. Vanshaj definitely has God's blessings which is why it is going great. The show is very well-written. Also, Swastik Productions is amazing. The channel is also promoting it well. The show is quite different from the regular soap operas. It can be said that Vanshaj is a modern-day Mahabharat.''

When asked if he is willing to see any changes in mythological shows, he said, ''Currently, only one mythological show is on-air which is Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav. When Mahabharat was made back in time, we used to shoot week-long episodes. The episode was also telecasted once a week. The scripts were ready as the writers worked on it for almost two years and then we started to shoot for the show. There were no cut-to-cut shoots. There is obviously compromise in quality when you shoot cut-to-cut which is done nowadays.''

Revealing his views on content, he said, ''I feel the content should be well-written. Also, the performances should be up to the mark. When I signed Duryodhana, it was 1986 and I started to shoot for the show in 1988. I prepared for two years. Then we started to shoot. But that's not the case in today's times and this reflects in your performance.''

Well said, Puneet sir!

