EXCLUSIVE! Puneet Issar opens up on Vanshaj's success, says, ''The show is well-written which is why it is successful, it could be rightly said that it is the modern day Mahabharat''

Puneet Issar talks about the success of Vanshaj, reveals his views on content and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 04:30
Puneet Issar

MUMBAI:   Legendary actor Puneet Issar is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Vanshaj. 

The actor is portraying the role of Bhanupratap Mahajan in the show and is being loved for his stellar performance.

Well, Puneet Issar has several decades of experience both in TV and films and is fondly remembered for portraying some memorable roles in his career. 

With Vanshaj, he has only added another feather to his cap with his fine performance. 

In one of the recent interactions with TellyChakkar, Puneet Issar spoke about the kind of content that is being made on various platforms and much more. 

ALSO READ: Vanshaj: Woah! Dhanraj is the new leader but there’s a requirement

Talking about his ongoing journey, working for the show Vanshaj, he said, ''The journey is going great. It is a highly successful show. Vanshaj definitely has God's blessings which is why it is going great. The show is very well-written. Also, Swastik Productions is amazing. The channel is also promoting it well. The show is quite different from the regular soap operas. It can be said that Vanshaj is a modern-day Mahabharat.''

When asked if he is willing to see any changes in mythological shows, he said, ''Currently, only one mythological show is on-air which is Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav. When Mahabharat was made back in time, we used to shoot week-long episodes. The episode was also telecasted once a week. The scripts were ready as the writers worked on it for almost two years and then we started to shoot for the show. There were no cut-to-cut shoots. There is obviously compromise in quality when you shoot cut-to-cut which is done nowadays.''

Revealing his views on content, he said, ''I feel the content should be well-written. Also, the performances should be up to the mark. When I signed Duryodhana, it was 1986 and I started to shoot for the show in 1988. I prepared for two years. Then we started to shoot. But that's not the case in today's times and this reflects in your performance.''

Well said, Puneet sir!

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Vanshaj: Woah! DJ plans an idea in Kartik’s mind
    

 

 
 

Vanshaj Parinitaa Seth Swastik Productions Mahir Pandhi Anjali Tatrari Puneet Issar Mohit Kumar Gurdeep Kohli TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Mitaali Nag reveals if she would take part in Bigg Boss and shares her views on Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt doing Bigg Boss Season 17
MUMBAI: Mitaali Nag is a very successful actress who has been in the industry for more than a decade.She has been part...
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! "Prince Narula has a very bad habit of bringing people down and hence, he provokes Gautam in order to make his gang win the show, that's the reason he hasn't won" - Rupa Singh
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchan: Exclusive! Neerja and Abeer get attacked, almost drown in the river?
MUMBAI: COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan' showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who...
EXCLUSIVE! Puneet Issar opens up on Vanshaj's success, says, ''The show is well-written which is why it is successful, it could be rightly said that it is the modern day Mahabharat''
MUMBAI:   Legendary actor Puneet Issar is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Vanshaj. The actor is portraying the role...
Must Read! Did you know Ghoomer actress Saiyami Kher has acting running in her blood?
MUMBAI: Saiyami Kher is one of the most talented actresses of this generation. But when it comes to box office, her...
Fun! Aditi Sharma and the entire team of Katha Ankahee make everyone spellbound with their FUN antics
MUMBAI: The new Sony TV program ‘Katha Ankahee,’ which was created by Sphere Origin, is a replica of the Turkish...
Recent Stories
Saiyami Kher
Must Read! Did you know Ghoomer actress Saiyami Kher has acting running in her blood?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mitaali Nag
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Mitaali Nag reveals if she would take part in Bigg Boss and shares her views on Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt doing Bigg Boss Season 17
Rupa Singh
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! "Prince Narula has a very bad habit of bringing people down and hence, he provokes Gautam in order to make his gang win the show, that's the reason he hasn't won" - Rupa Singh
Aditi Sharma
Fun! Aditi Sharma and the entire team of Katha Ankahee make everyone spellbound with their FUN antics
Shoaib
OMG! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals about Dipika Kakar’s bad health and the tough time they suffered recently, read more
Mallika
Must read! RadhaKrishn fame Mallika Singh approached for Bigg Boss 17, actress reveals if she is going to be a part of it
Gashmeer
Woah! Gashmeer Mahajani's guilty pleasure would shock you, read to know more