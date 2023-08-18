EXCLUSIVE! Puneet Vashist on bagging Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav: It was God's grace that this show chose me, as an actor, this character is challenging but now I am happy doing it

Puneet Vashist is brilliantly portraying the role of Narada in Colors' show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav. The actor shares his views on his character and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 13:08
Puneet Vashist

MUMBAI: Puneet Vashist is currently seen playing the role of Devrishi Narada in Colors' show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav. 

The actor who has been quite versatile for his roles is being loved for his performance. 

Puneet has so far appeared in several TV shows and hit movies. 

His notable performances include in TV shows like Fanaa, Happy New Year, Josh, Adaalat and many more. 

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Puneet opened up on his role in Shiv Shakti and much more. 

ALSO READ: Experience the epic tale of Sati Dehan on COLORS' ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav’

Puneet made a comeback in TV shows after a long time. When asked what made him choose this role and why he chose a mythological show, he said, ''It is not a mythological show but a factual history. It was God's grace that this show chose me. I was not doing full-fledged work. I was doing episodics for various shows. I was keeping myself busy at the personal front by being with family. I got a call from Swastik Productions. The casting team believes in me as an actor. I went for an audition for some other character. But Sidharth Kumar Tewary wanted to cast me for Narada's role. I was a bit sceptical. He said the team will audition me after two days. I researched about it and found it really challenging. I was in a dilemma if I should take this challenge or not. As an actor, this character is challenging but now I am happy doing it. 

When asked if screen space matters to him as an actor who has been a part of the industry for a very long time, he said, ''Definitely! This has happened with me in many of my shows and episodes. But I am not greedy about my space on-screen because I am a part of the team.''

He added, ''I know I am playing Devrishi Narada in the show and his scenes keep coming in the episodes. I was told that it is an important character in the show. I always get the desired screen space. And now, I am looking forward to a scene in which I am going to perform with Nandi. I am quite excited about it.''

Well said, Puneet!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Experience the epic tale of Sati Dehan on COLORS' ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav’

Ram Yashvardhan Shubha Rajput Colors tv shiv shakti shiv shakti tap tyaag tandav Tarun Khanna Siddhant Issar Siddharth Kumar Tewary Swastik Productions Puneet Vashist Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 13:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa : Shocking! Pakhi gives her marriage a second change decides to stay with Adhik' Anupama takes a stand
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
EXPLOSIVE! Adil Khan Durrani EXPOSES Rakhi Sawant of telling several lies, reveals he is 19 years younger to her, reveals she never got divorced to Ritesh and had an extramarital affair, shares about harassing his family and much more
MUMBAI: Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant's love affair to their marriage and an ugly separation made headlines.Rakhi...
Popular actor Naveen Sharma replaces Pulkit Bangia in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s immensely popular primetime drama Kumkum Bhagya has kept its audience hooked on to their television...
Exclusive! Kohrra actor Barun Sobti says, “I don’t why names of my shows are so heavy”
MUMBAI:After making a mark on TV, Barun Sobti is now doing very well on OTT. The actor has been a part of OTT shows...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Blame Game! Ishaan interrogates Ayush’s father, Savi accuses Ishaan of sending the goon
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Relief! Sunny Deol’s Mumbai Villa auction plea withdrawn by Bank Of Baroda citing ‘technical reasons’
MUMBAI:Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
Relief! Sunny Deol’s Mumbai Villa auction plea withdrawn by Bank Of Baroda citing ‘technical reasons’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adil Khan Durrani
EXPLOSIVE! Adil Khan Durrani EXPOSES Rakhi Sawant of telling several lies, reveals he is 19 years younger to her, reveals she never got divorced to Ritesh and had an extramarital affair, shares about harassing his family and much more
Naveen Sharma
Popular actor Naveen Sharma replaces Pulkit Bangia in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya
Siddhant Issar
EXCLUSIVE! Siddhant Issar on what he has learnt from his role Tarkasur from Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav: He has taught me that a man should always fight for his rights
Nikki Tamboli
Happy Birthday Nikki Tamboli! Check out some Jaw-dropping pictures of the former Bigg Boss contestant
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij
Oh No! Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara tested positive for Influenza A Flu, admitted to hospital
Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi
Whoa! Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi become proud owners of a new luxury car worth Rs 22 Lakhs