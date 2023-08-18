EXCLUSIVE! Puneet Vashist on bagging Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav: It was God's grace that this show chose me, as an actor, this character is challenging but now I am happy doing it

MUMBAI: Puneet Vashist is currently seen playing the role of Devrishi Narada in Colors' show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav.

The actor who has been quite versatile for his roles is being loved for his performance.

Puneet has so far appeared in several TV shows and hit movies.

His notable performances include in TV shows like Fanaa, Happy New Year, Josh, Adaalat and many more.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Puneet opened up on his role in Shiv Shakti and much more.

ALSO READ: Experience the epic tale of Sati Dehan on COLORS' ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav’

Puneet made a comeback in TV shows after a long time. When asked what made him choose this role and why he chose a mythological show, he said, ''It is not a mythological show but a factual history. It was God's grace that this show chose me. I was not doing full-fledged work. I was doing episodics for various shows. I was keeping myself busy at the personal front by being with family. I got a call from Swastik Productions. The casting team believes in me as an actor. I went for an audition for some other character. But Sidharth Kumar Tewary wanted to cast me for Narada's role. I was a bit sceptical. He said the team will audition me after two days. I researched about it and found it really challenging. I was in a dilemma if I should take this challenge or not. As an actor, this character is challenging but now I am happy doing it.

When asked if screen space matters to him as an actor who has been a part of the industry for a very long time, he said, ''Definitely! This has happened with me in many of my shows and episodes. But I am not greedy about my space on-screen because I am a part of the team.''

He added, ''I know I am playing Devrishi Narada in the show and his scenes keep coming in the episodes. I was told that it is an important character in the show. I always get the desired screen space. And now, I am looking forward to a scene in which I am going to perform with Nandi. I am quite excited about it.''

Well said, Puneet!

