We got a breaking news that Punyashlok Ahliyabai fame actor Abhay Harpale has bagged the Dashami Creations' next on Colors TV.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 23:03
Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahliyabai fame actor Abhay Harpale is roped in for Dashami Creations' next on Colors TV

EXCLUSIVE! Samriddhii Shukla JOINS Farman Haider and Mansi Srivastava in Dashami Creations' Next on Colors Tv

Colors tv is gearing up for new shows, and Dashami creations is all set to come up with a new show. The title is yet to be revealed; we exclusively updated that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Adish Vaidya is most likely to play the lead in the show. Further details are yet disclosed. We have seen Adish in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and we can't wait to see him in the upcoming show. Also, Rakshabandhan actor Farman Haider is roped in the show as the lead. Further details are yet to be disclosed. Also, Samridhii Shukla and Mansi Srivastava have been roped in to play the leads in the show. Further details about the characters and show are yet to be disclosed. 

EXCLUSIVE! Resham Tipnis and Gulfam Khan roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show Brij Ke Gopal by Dashami Creations

But now, we got a breaking news that Punyashlok Ahliyabai fame actor Abhay Harpale has bagged the Dashami Creations' next on Colors TV. More details about the character are still unknown.

Dashami Creations is currently bankrolling shows like Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, among others.

