Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actor Anshul Trivedi on spending free time, “I feel it’s critically important for every human being to know their culture, history and heritage.”

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's popular show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is a big hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, Deshna Duggad and Navin Pandita. The show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

The storyline of the show reflects the reality of life and at the same time also connects you to Pushpa’s life and her struggles. Currently, the story has become more interesting with Viren and Jugal’s entry in the show.

Talking about Jugal, a character played by Anshul Trivedi, has been winning hearts of the audience with it’s positive and strong role who is supporting Pushpa through all the thick and thin.

Anshul Trivedi is a talented actor, well-known in the regional cinema for Dayro, Kesariya, and Love Atrangi to name a few while he has also worked in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali Hit movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he talked about his plans for OTT projects, future of Gujarati cinema and much more.

With a lot of content coming in on the OTT platforms, what are your plans for it? Are you being offered more projects after your first one? Are you purposely avoiding the offers?

OTT is the most attractive option, provided the makers are good. I have yet to actively pursue it. Lately, I have been in talks. Let’s see how it shapes up, until then, I'm keeping my fingers crossed.

What do you think about the future of Gujarati Cinema now that things are different even with Bollywood?

Lately, a lot of Gujarati films have been remade in different languages, including Hindi. There’s already a history of Gujarati plays being adapted as Hindi films. I think the Marathi film industry is the closest reference point for Gujarati in terms of content and quality of films. Tamil and Telugu, along with Malayalam, are in a different league altogether as far as regional films are concerned.

How do you like to spend your time when you’re not shooting?

When I am not shooting, I am busy producing ads. I have an ad agency set up with a partner, and most of my energies are directed towards ad projects, especially when I do not shoot something as an actor. Other than that, I spend time exploring our scriptures. I feel it’s critically important for every human being to know their culture, history and heritage.

