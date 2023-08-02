Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actress Mansi Jain gives a hint about the upcoming storyline

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a place in everyone’s hearts. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita. It depicts the life of a mother and her kids.

One of the most adored characters of the show is Ashawari Joshi, played by Mansi Jain.

Mansi Jain is well known for her role in Saraswatichandra, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain. She has also appeared in a few episodes of Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. While talking about Bhakti Rathod, she has worked in Colors’ Gujarati show ‘Pati Thayo Pati Gayo’.

We got in touch with the actress where she talked about her character and the experience on the set.

How has your experience been playing the role of Ashawari?

Initially, she was one of the most educated girls in the chawl. It’s beena beautiful journey, there’s a very beautiful relationship that I have with Pushpa. Despite of being younger to her, we are like friends who can talk to each other about anything. Now there are a lot of changes in the show, but initially I was the first one who actually supported her with her idea of going to school. I was the first one to hold her hand and tell her that “I am with you just go ahead.”I think it’s been an amazing journey.

How is this character different from the characters that you have played in the past?

Since a couple of years I have played very serious and strong roles. However, Ashawari as a character is a very simple yet a very strong girl.

Tell us something about the upcoming track of the show?

I can’t tell you much but yes, my character is going to take an interesting turn and there’s going to be a breeze of happiness in the chawl. Interestingly there are going to be a lot of twists and turns.

