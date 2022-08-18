EXCLUSIVE! Pushpa impossible actressDivya Sehgal to enter Star Bharat's Channa Mereya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is constantly keeping you updated about all the latest happenings in the showbiz world.

Star Bharat has an amazing lineup of shows and the recent one which hit the small screens is Channa Mereya.

The show stars Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles.

Channa Mereya is bankrolled by Mamta and Yash Patnaik's Beyond Dreams.

Well, it's just been a few days since the show went on air and the viewers are in love with it.

And now, we have an exclusive update on the show's upcoming entry which will further spice up the drama.

Actress Divya Sehgal is all set to enter the show soon.

The actress will be playing Mrs. Randhawan in the show.

Nothing much is known about Divya's character yet.

Divya's entry will definitely spice up the drama.

She was also seen in shows like Pushpa Impossible, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Kaamnaa, Woh Apna Sa, Yeh hai Mohabbatein among others.

Channa Mereya also stars Vishvapreet Kaur, Kanwalpreet Singh, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Shakti Anand, Shardul Pandit, Puneet Issar, Ashish Kaul, Jasleen Singh, Aanya Rawal, Tanushree Kaushal, Dhriti Goenka, Mamta Verma, Dhantejas Singh among others.

