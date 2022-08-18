EXCLUSIVE! Pushpa impossible actressDivya Sehgal to enter Star Bharat's Channa Mereya

Actress Divya Sehgal is all set to enter the show soon. She will be playing Mrs. Randhawa in the show. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 16:38
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is constantly keeping you updated about all the latest happenings in the showbiz world. 

A lot of new shows are all set to roll out in the coming days which will give an extra dose of entertainment to the viewers.

Star Bharat has an amazing lineup of shows and the recent one which hit the small screens is Channa Mereya.

The show stars Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles. 

Channa Mereya is bankrolled by Mamta and Yash Patnaik's Beyond Dreams. 

Well, it's just been a few days since the show went on air and the viewers are in love with it. 

ALSO READ: Channa Mereya: Face-Off! Aditya and Ginni to prove cooking skills

And now, we have an exclusive update on the show's upcoming entry which will further spice up the drama. 

Actress Divya Sehgal is all set to enter the show soon. 

The actress will be playing Mrs. Randhawan in the show. 

Nothing much is known about Divya's character yet. 

Divya's entry will definitely spice up the drama. 

She was also seen in shows like Pushpa Impossible, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Kaamnaa, Woh Apna Sa, Yeh hai Mohabbatein among others. 

Channa Mereya also stars Vishvapreet Kaur, Kanwalpreet Singh, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Shakti Anand, Shardul Pandit, Puneet Issar, Ashish Kaul, Jasleen Singh, Aanya Rawal, Tanushree Kaushal, Dhriti Goenka, Mamta Verma, Dhantejas Singh among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Channa Mereya: Upcoming Dhamaka! Aditya resolves Gulraaj’s worries

