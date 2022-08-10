Exclusive! Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Sandeep Rajora reveals how he bagged the role in the serial and what the star cast does off-set

MUMBAI:Rabb Se Hai Dua is one of the most loved and successful serials on television and the audience are hooked on the show because of the storyline.

Sandeep Rajora is a well-known actor in the television industry and he is best known for his roles in serials like Kareena Kareena, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Kkusum, etc.

Currently, he is essaying the role of Rahaat Akhtar in Zee Tv’s Rabb Se Hai Dua and the fans are liking him in the new role.

ALSO READ :Spoiler Alert! Rab Se Hai Dua: Haider and Ghazal get intimate; Dua shocked

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him how he bagged the role, what the star cast does off-sets and who is he very close to.



How did your journey begin as an actor?



As a kid, I used to love Amitabh Bachchan's films, so subconsciously, the seed was sown then. In 2002, I came to Mumbai after winning the GLADRAGS modeling contest. I did a few of ad campaigns and then within 6 months' time, I signed the hit show KKusum as lead. I played the role of Siddharth Kanwar opposite Nausheen Ali.



It was a wonderful role and was very loved by my newfound audience. After that, I did Kareena Kareena, another show very close to my heart. From there on, I have done almost 20 TV shows and presently, I am doing the character of Rahat Akhtar, a light-hearted jovial shayar in the show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’



How did you bag the role?



In the look test, I could very well portray the character of a loving father who is guilty of 2nd marriage; I guess that guilt got me the role.



When you were offered the role, what drove you to sign the show?



I liked the intricacies of the character. He is a jovial and loving person but yet conflicted and guilty.



What is the one similarity between your character and yourself?



I guess honesty and simplicity are common between both, me and the character.



What do you do off-sets and who are you closest to?



Fortunately, everyone in the cast is a wonderful and we have a great time shooting scenes together. Sometimes, we break into uncontrollable laughter in the midst of the scene



Well, there is no doubt that the audience has given a thumbs-up to Sandeep Rajora for his role in the serial.



For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Sandeep Rajora ROPED in for Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's NEXT on Star Plus