Exclusive! Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma opens about Dua 2.0, deets inside

The fans of the show are in love with Dua, played by Aditi Sharma. The actress is loved immensely on social media platforms where she posts amazing and insightful updates for her fans.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 22:07
MUMBAI:Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife. The show premiered recently and is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the lead in the show.

The fans of the show are in love with Dua, played by Aditi Sharma. The actress is loved immensely on social media platforms where she posts amazing and insightful updates for her fans.

Aditi has really impressed her fans with her performance. Aditi has previously worked in shows like Kaleerein, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka and Crashh to name a few.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed some very interesting things about the show.

After wearing a lot salwar kameez and all, how free are you feeling right now wearing something western?

The moment we get done with shooting and start packing up, we first take off our dupatta. It’s one of the good feelings I must say. At the same time I also feel very good that I’m representing a culture, showing it’s rules and norms, I’m really enjoying that.

How do you feel working with Karanvir Sharma?

Keep giving us the love that you give. It’s very important. I’m so glad that the audience is loving our Jodi.

What twist can we expect in the upcoming track?

It’s going to be amazing because there’s going to be a wedding. I have told that I’m going to get Ruhan and Ghazal married. However, how that wedding will take place will be worth watching because Dua 2.0 has arrived. Dua used to be very nervous and ‘bechari’ but now she is very strong and she standing against Ghazal. The track is going to be amazing because Dua has become very bold.

This was our conversation with the actress. Tell us what you think about the show Rabb Se Hai Dua.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 22:07

