EXCLUSIVE! Radha Krishn fame Ishita Ganguly to enter Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq

Actress Ishita Ganguly will be seen in a pivotal role in Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq. The show has recently seen several new entries soon that will further spice up the drama. 

 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 19:20
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

A lot of twists and turns are taking place in various shows these days. 

The makers are constantly introducing new entries in every show to spice up the drama. 

Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq which was launched a few months ago is being appreciated by the viewers for its amazing content. 

The show is quite different from the regular saas-bahu drama. 

It stars Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles. 

Gud Se Meetha Ishq has witnessed a lot of new entries that have only spiced up the drama. 

We had exclusively reported that actors like Jaswir Kaur, Muktamukhi Sarkar, Shivika Rishi among are roped in for the show. They all are seen playing pivotal roles. 

And now, the latest actress to join the show is Ishita Ganguly. 

She will be seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

However, nothing much is revealed about her character yet. 

Ace casting director Shubham Singh has done casting for the show.

Ishita is well-known for her roles in shows like Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki, RadhaKrishn, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ka, Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, Parshuram and Shubh Shagun

How excited are you for Ishita's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Sagar Saini to enter &TV’s Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari

Latest Video