EXCLUSIVE! Radha Krishn's Devesh Sharma is all set to have a Punjabi- Brahmin Wedding with his teenage sweetheart Falguni Bhatia

Radha Krishn has been one of the longest-running mythological shows on Television, now the exclusive news is that Umala aka Devesh Sharma is all set to get hitched on 23rd January 2022. We rang the actor to know about his excitement and love story:

Tell us something about your love story

I was 18, our love story began. Now after a long-distance relationship for 7 years from Mumbai to my hometown, It is often said that a long-distance relationship doesn't work but we made it through and here we are tying a knot on the 23rd. Falguni is a beautician by profession and has been working in my hometown only. From a friend to wife our journey has been incredible.

How excited and nervous are you?

I was very nervous when we were in the relationship, it is an intercaste wedding. The only tension was that will our families agree but our parents were very supportive and now it is a lot more exciting. Although I got married a few times in the reel real life is very different and the preparations are surely exciting for me. A fun fact, I was shooting for Radha Krishn and both families met and they decided to do our ROKA. Although I was not present, they did the ceremony a year ago. I was actually going to get married in November but then the COVID restrictions and my work commitments made it delay.

Which is your favourite RITUAL from the wedding?

All the rituals are new for me, I haven't experienced many weddings in my family so being the first wedding in our families there are a lot of rituals that I didn't know, we are learning it all for the first time. There are many small and big functions till we reach pheras. The wedding will be a blend of both Punjabi and Brahmin weddings. Due to the COVID Protocols, we decided to bring everything together. So all our functions will be together and I am already waiting to have fun. It took me a while to get the leave from the show and then I came here, there was construction on at my place amid all this the preparations are going on with all precautions. Having a mix-cultured wedding really makes us understand and learn new things.

My friends will not be coming, I anyway don't have a big circle Sumedh, Mallika, Kartikey wouldn't be able to come as even the production wouldn't all the whole team to take a break. So yes, that one thing did make me sad. But I am glad that finally after a long wait Falguni and I are getting married.

